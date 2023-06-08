RBI jolts market's complacence with a hawkish pause

If the FOMC were to pass up its expected July hike and if El Nino doesn’t hurt Indian food crops as feared, the RBI can forecast a 4 percent plus CPI for FY25, in its monetary policy report in September. That gives them a chance to soften their stance in October.
Twice in a row, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has gently rocked the market out of its comfort zone with nuanced surprises. In April, it went for a totally unexpected pause, albeit a hawkish pause when the market was expecting a hike. Now in June, they have stuck to an unchanged rate and stance as expected, but there is a twist in their talk.
Here are some unexpected hawkish signals:
That said there was one dovish giveaway. When an exasperated reporter asked, "So will RBI not cut rates till we reach 4 percent CPI?," deputy governor Patra shot back, "We want CPI aligned to the (4 percent) target, not at the target". All told the governor’s speech and the following press conference was an exercise in tightrope walking and guiding the market out of a seeping dovishness.
The swap markets reflected the changed mood. Pre-Tuesday, when the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked rates, the swap market was pricing in an October cut here. On Wednesday, the swap market moved the cut to February. Now, post RBI policy the swaps have moved the first rate cut to April 2024.
If the cut is only in April, can the stance change earlier?
There is a small window in October, probably. If the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) were to pass up its expected July hike and if El Nino doesn’t hurt Indian food crops as feared, the RBI can forecast a 4 percent plus CPI for FY25, in its monetary policy report in September. That gives them a chance to soften their stance in October.
But the market will be too scared to hope for that just yet. Many went into this policy expecting RBI to raise the GDP forecast, cut the inflation forecast, and soften the stance. Nifty bulls were all ready with champagne for a new all-time high. All they got was an RBI correctly asking the doves to wake up and smell the coffee: No rate cuts this calendar year, possibly not even in this fiscal.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India
Jun 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge
Jun 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Board wants me to shift gears, future focus will be on outcome & performance: Hero MotoCorp's Niranjan Gupta
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?
Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read