RBI jolts market's complacence with a hawkish pause

Twice in a row, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has gently rocked the market out of its comfort zone with nuanced surprises. In April, it went for a totally unexpected pause, albeit a hawkish pause when the market was expecting a hike. Now in June, they have stuck to an unchanged rate and stance as expected, but there is a twist in their talk.

Here are some unexpected hawkish signals:

First, there were some in the market who expected RBI may soften the wording of its stance, even if the broad message is “withdrawal of accommodation”. Those hopes were dashed.

Second, the RBI was widely expected to lower its FY24 inflation forecast to between 4.8-5 percent from the previous 5.2 percent. But all that the RBI conceded was to soften it to 5.1 percent. The first quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI) (for which we have part data), was originally forecast at 5.1 percent. Now with a core sector-led fall in CPI in March and April, RBI has brought down its Q1 CPI to 4.6 percent from 5.1 percent. The hope was that RBI would extrapolate this momentum to continue and will hence forecast a 4.8 percent or 5 percent CPI. But the RBI has simply chosen to only cut the Q1 forecast and arithmetically bring down the full-year forecast by just 10 bps.

Thirdly, the RBI governor, both in the statement and in the press conference repeatedly said the MPC's effort will be to get the CPI aligned to the given CPI target of 4 percent and won't rest content by bringing it to the mandated zone of 2-6 percent. Governor Das referred to this goal four times, no less. That put paid to hopes of any rate cut when the average for the year itself is 5.1 percent.

When asked about some occasional minor rate cuts from some banks, the governor and deputy governor said promptly, "You saw our liquidity response"!. Indeed, the frequency of RBI's reverse repos to absorb liquidity when yields fall has been in sharp contrast to its delayed repos to provide liquidity when yields rise. The top guns talked their walk today.

That said there was one dovish giveaway. When an exasperated reporter asked, "So will RBI not cut rates till we reach 4 percent CPI?," deputy governor Patra shot back, "We want CPI aligned to the (4 percent) target, not at the target". All told the governor’s speech and the following press conference was an exercise in tightrope walking and guiding the market out of a seeping dovishness.

The swap markets reflected the changed mood. Pre-Tuesday, when the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked rates, the swap market was pricing in an October cut here. On Wednesday, the swap market moved the cut to February. Now, post RBI policy the swaps have moved the first rate cut to April 2024.

If the cut is only in April, can the stance change earlier?

There is a small window in October, probably. If the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) were to pass up its expected July hike and if El Nino doesn’t hurt Indian food crops as feared, the RBI can forecast a 4 percent plus CPI for FY25, in its monetary policy report in September. That gives them a chance to soften their stance in October.