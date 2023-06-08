RBI jolts market's complacence with a hawkish pause

4 Min(s) Read
If the FOMC were to pass up its expected July hike and if El Nino doesn’t hurt Indian food crops as feared, the RBI can forecast a 4 percent plus CPI for FY25, in its monetary policy report in September. That gives them a chance to soften their stance in October.
Twice in a row, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has gently rocked the market out of its comfort zone with nuanced surprises. In April, it went for a totally unexpected pause, albeit a hawkish pause when the market was expecting a hike. Now in June, they have stuck to an unchanged rate and stance as expected, but there is a twist in their talk.
Here are some unexpected hawkish signals: