RBI jolts market's complacence with a hawkish pause

By Latha Venkatesh

If the FOMC were to pass up its expected July hike and if El Nino doesn’t hurt Indian food crops as feared, the RBI can forecast a 4 percent plus CPI for FY25, in its monetary policy report in September. That gives them a chance to soften their stance in October.

Twice in a row, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has gently rocked the market out of its comfort zone with nuanced surprises. In April, it went for a totally unexpected pause, albeit a hawkish pause when the market was expecting a hike. Now in June, they have stuck to an unchanged rate and stance as expected, but there is a twist in their talk.

Here are some unexpected hawkish signals: First, there were some in the market who expected RBI may soften the wording of its stance, even if the broad message is “withdrawal of accommodation”. Those hopes were dashed. Second, the RBI was widely expected to lower its FY24 inflation forecast to between 4.8-5 percent from the previous 5.2 percent. But all that the RBI conceded was to soften it to 5.1 percent. The first quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI) (for which we have part data), was originally forecast at 5.1 percent. Now with a core sector-led fall in CPI in March and April, RBI has brought down its Q1 CPI to 4.6 percent from 5.1 percent. The hope was that RBI would extrapolate this momentum to continue and will hence forecast a 4.8 percent or 5 percent CPI. But the RBI has simply chosen to only cut the Q1 forecast and arithmetically bring down the full-year forecast by just 10 bps.