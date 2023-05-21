RBI's dilemma: How to communicate the difference between note withdrawal and demonetisation

In the past, the RBI has withdrawn notes with lesser safety features. For instance in 2013-14, it withdrew notes issued before 2005. But these announcements went unnoticed. Demonetisation has scarred people’s psyche and as a result, the current move to withdraw the Rs 2,000 notes is mentally getting linked to going after black money. Hence the panic of — what if someone innocent is caught unwittingly with these notes post-September 30.

At the core of the confusion and fury over the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement to withdraw the Rs 2,000 note is mistaking the words “note-withdrawal” used in the May 19, 2023 announcement to be similar to the words “note-cancellation” used in the November 8, 2016 announcement.

In central bank parlance there is a world of difference. The November 8, 2016 announcement said Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes are being “cancelled” .and that they will cease to be “legal tender”. The purpose, was to clear out unaccounted or “black “ or non-tax paid money. Hence people had to go with their Aadhar cards so the government could check who held how much cash.

The RBI’s May 19, 2023 release states no such purpose. The announcement clearly says the notes remain legal tender and it is only withdrawing them because their utility is low. They were issued during demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in 2016 because it was difficult to print a great deal of smaller denomination notes.