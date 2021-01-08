Finance RBI begins the long road to normalcy of monetary conditions Updated : January 08, 2021 09:15 PM IST Friday's action is hence being perceived as the first of more steps, and hence, some dealers said all short term yields up to 3-year G-Secs may move up by 15-25 basis points. Dealers noted that a collateral impact may be felt on shares of some large NBFC stocks like Bajaj Finance and HDFC which raised money at ultra low rates. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply