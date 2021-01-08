RBI begins the long road to normalcy of monetary conditions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday took the first step to reduce the extraordinary liquidity it has provided since April 2020 to help the economy tide over the lack of income and output during the lockdown months of March to September.

It has announced today that it will conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo for Rs 2 lakh crore. Effectively, it reduces the system liquidity only by a little, but the manner of reduction is important. This reverse repo to be held on January 15, may well be cut off at a yield of 3.5 percent, dealers said. This will push up all the short end bonds from 3 months to 3 years by say 15-25 bps, dealers told CNBC-TV18.

Currently, even 3-year government securities are trading at 3.8 percent (even when the repo rate is at 4 percent), while 3 month treasury bills are at 3.08 percent (when the reverse repo rate is at 3.35 percent). The 14-day reverse repo auction is being seen as the first step to align the overnight rate first to the reverse repo rate and eventually to the repo rate.

It may be recalled that some MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) members had expressed concern over a lot of securities and commercial paper trading below the reverse repo and repo rates. They worried loans may be mispriced.

Friday's action is hence being perceived as the first of more steps, and hence, some dealers said all short term yields up to 3-year G-Secs may move up by 15-25 basis points. Others said the market may not move that much immediately - it will want to gauge the speed with which RBI is draining liquidity and /or pulling up short term yields. In any case, by March 31, the CRR (Cash Reserve Ratio) cut of one percentage point will also be automatically reversed and that too can drain liquidity.

Dealers noted that a collateral impact may be felt on shares of some large NBFC stocks like Bajaj Finance and HDFC which raised money at ultra low rates. The signal that the period of ultra cheap money is over, won’t be lost on the equity market.

This step of draining liquidity, however, should not be seen as tightening of liquidity but only as removal of some excesses. Liquidity is expected to remain abundant, as the RBI itself has reiterated in its press release. Also, the flow of dollars and RBI’s relentless purchase of these dollars will continue to add to the interbank liquidity.

But then again, it is possible there is a near term strength in the dollar index and the dollar flow dips to a trickle. The RBI is expected to remain nimble and not allow the longer term rates or the incipient recovery to be disturbed. The market may also take comfort from the December CPI numbers due next week, which are expected to come around 5 percent, versus the 6.93 percent in November. Unless inflation springs a nasty surprise, the MPC itself may not change from its accommodative to neutral stance until the middle of this year.