Finance RBI achieves interest rate cut without a repo cut; but inflation fears lurk Updated : October 09, 2020 06:13 PM IST The big step from RBI was that it will buy state government loans via its open market operations. This is a brave decision but a tough one to pull off. Even bigger is the sop that for the next two years (until March 2022), banks don't have to mark to market up to 22 percent of their deposits that they invest in govt bonds.