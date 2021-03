Rare diseases, although individually rare, collectively affect a significant proportion of the general population. It is estimated that 47.3 crore of people are affected by rare disorders globally. In India, the number of people affected by Rare Disease is about 7 to 9 crore or about 15 to 17 percent of the globally affected population. Globally, rare diseases are responsible for 35 percent of deaths in the first year of life and 30 percent of the children with the rare disease do not live to see their fifth birthday.

These numbers are scaringly high in India, having serious implications on child mortality. This makes it a serious case for the government to take proactive steps to ensure that patients get the right treatment at the right time.

Of the 5000-8000 rare diseases that are known 80 percent of them are genetic in origin. It is estimated that it takes 7 years and visits to multiple specialists to diagnose a Rare Disease.

In India, the process is more prolonged due to the limited access to specialists who are aware of rare disease diagnosis. The more diminishing factor is that there is a lack of understanding of the impact of rare diseases. It is important to understand that early diagnosis can improve the chances for life-saving interventions and therapies in patients with a rare disease. The framework to narrow down to a solution has to be put into place. It is sad that Rare diseases still remain an individual/family’s problem which one has to find an optimum solution to rather than the state of affairs prioritizing it as an urgent public health concern.

From a diagnostic point of view, this is one of the most exciting times in clinical diagnostics. The gradual introduction of genomic testing in the last decade has led to the increasing diagnosis of rare diseases. In India, this last decade marks a new beginning withs state-of-the-art diagnostics for genetic disorders now available at an affordable cost. The availability of NGS based testing has opened a paradigm shift where just one test can quantify solutions for many disorders and is efficient and cost-effective at the same time. And also, through NGS it has been possible to diagnose many genetic disorders which would have missed by traditional methods of genetic diagnosis.

Till now treatment in such rare diseases was symptomatic but the development of various novel therapeutics such as enzyme therapy, gene therapy, CRISPR-CAS9 has made interventional treatments based upon genetic changes. A confirmed genetic diagnosis is important due to multiple reasons in addition to the management of the patient. In the prenatal setting, a confirmed genetic diagnosis can help couples plan their pregnancy better. One such case of the couple who contacted us at 18 weeks of pregnancy as their first born (parents were first cousins) was a year-old baby girl suffering from delayed milestones and seizures. In view of advanced gestation trio, whole-exome sequencing (DNA sequencing of parents and baby) along with amniotic fluid samples were tested and metabolic testing was also done at the same time which suggested a case of biotinidase deficiency. MedGenome Lab was contacted who did the molecular testing using NGS and WES (Whole exome sequencing) of the child and parents along with the fetus.

The result was that the child had 2 mutations whereas parents were carriers of the same mutation and the fetal sample was also a carrier but not affected by the condition. This helped the couple to go ahead with the pregnancy and for their elder daughter, she was started on metabolic supplements which helped improve her condition. Rare disorders are no longer rare due to tremendous improvements in diagnostics. Accurate genetic diagnosis will help in the treatment of many such treatable disorders and help couples plan better for future pregnancies.