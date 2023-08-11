The season of elections is approaching and political parties are preparing to build a narrative through catchy slogans. With the acronym INDIA, the Opposition Alliance just about wove a web testing the BJP's ability to build a counter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party began firing verbal salvos at the combined opposition platform with its acronym INDIA. In fact, it started the very evening when the acronym was announced at the Bangalore meeting of the joint opposition on July 18.

Aware of the acute limitations to launch a direct fusillade at the name as the acronym reads, the BJP leadership decided to go around the issue.

The initial response or reaction was an observation that country's interests were harmed when coalition governments encourage and prioritise corruption, dynastic politics and politics of caste and convenience.

As days progressed, the opposite formation was christened as "Ghamandia", which in Hindi language means arrogant, and the latest was to pick on the famous "Quit India" slogan which galvanised Indians to unitedly protest against the British during the struggle for Independence.

Now, the BJP informed that while addressing party MPs early this week, PM Narendra Modi said people were waiting the country to be freed of corruption, politics of appeasement and promotion of dynasty.

"....today, India is saying in one voice, Corruption, Quit India, Dynasty, Quit India, Appeasement, Quit India," the BJP leaders quoted the PM as having told the gathering on August 9, which in history is known as the day when Mahatma Gandhi launched Quit India movement at Gwalia Tank in the then Bombay. The park is now known by the moniker August Kranti Maidan.

In fact, the BJP-led Government at the Centre which has created a series of acronyms for various populist schemes, was in search for a catchy slogan or a word that it can stick on to against the new assembly of opposition parties.

While 'Ghamandia' in the BJP thought process could come to reflect the nature of political parties opposed to it, there were doubts whether it can resonate with the people, specially those who occupy the middle space in national politics.

Pithy slogans during election campaigns have a way of creating an impression on the voters. The BJP appears to be experimenting with what works. By choosing to equate the Quit India slogan with the three characteristics that afflict politics, the BJP's attempt appears to rekindle the missionary zeal among the people to work against the malaise which runs deep across the body politic.

If the earlier narrative wove these elements, the BJP leadership also took a swipe at some parties dubbing being casteist, which since then has not been talked of much. The BJP, probably took a leaf out of the reversal it faced in Bihar Assembly elections when opposition played up remarks on reservation policy.

Yet, the not-so-subtle message from the governing coalition was to paint the opposition parties of being in the grip of these three characteristics, corruption, dynasty and appeasement, either one; a combination of any two; or, all three.

As a political party the BJP would attempt to build a narrative against those opposed to it. Of all these issues, especially fight against corruption was that springboard that propelled the Modi-led government to power in 2014.

The BJP will continue to emphasise how the Modi-government went about its governance without any taint of corruption which took the Congress-led government down.

Assembly elections in Karnataka where the BJP government of Basvaraj Bommai was targeted on charges of graft, exposed the vulnerability of any party on this count.

Now, the Opposition went on a counter-offensive digging into historical inconspicuous role of the leaders, the BJP take pride in, during the freedom struggle. On the contrary, they offer a different version which is vehemently rejected by the ruling dispensation.

The BJP may want to deny the Opposition more space but for a healthy and vibrant democracy, voices marginal or more pronounced, offering an alternative vision for the country are essential. Quit India was against a colonial power, while the fight against the ills that have deep roots will require a combined and dedicated effort by every one.

—The author, KV Prasad, is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. Views expressed are personal.

