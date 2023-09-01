View | First-quarter GDP at 7.8% is not as strong as it seems at first glance

India’s first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 7.8 percent gives us more reason to argue that ours is the fastest-growing large economy. But an equally important test of growth is whether we are growing as well as, or better than, our own previous or pre-COVID pace, and here the answer is still “no”. There are red flags thrown up from the fine print of the Q1 GDP numbers and other data.

But first, the positives: The financial sector stands out with the “Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services” cluster growing at 12.2 percent over the 8.5 percent a year ago. Likewise, the construction sector, with 7.9 percent, has clocked its fifth straight quarter of robust growth, thanks primarily to increased central and state government capital spending.

The disappointment comes from agriculture and manufacturing. Rabi harvest was normal despite some unseasonal rains in February. Forecasters projected at least a 4 percent growth, but it came in at just 3.5 percent. Likewise, Q1 corporate results were good, and manufacturing was expected to post at least a 7-8 growth. The 4.7 percent that came in for this sector was a shocker.

FIRST-QUARTER GDP — THE BIG NUMBERS

Year-on-Year Q1FY24 Q1FY23 GDP 7.8% 13.1% GVA 7.8% 11.9% Agri, Forestry, Fishing 3.5% 2.4% Manufacturing 4.7% 6.1% Elec, Gas, Utilities 2.9% 14.9% Construction 7.9% 16% Trade, Hotels, Transport 9.2% 25.7% Financial, Real Estate Professional Services 12.2% 8.5% Public administration, Defence, Other Services 7.9% 21.3%

“Trade, hotels, transport communication and broadcast”, a large services sector accounting for 15-18 percent of the GDP, grew by 9.2 percent, over the 25.7% a year ago. At first glance, this sounds impressive. But most economists had pencilled in a 12-13 percent growth, simply because this segment had been maimed seriously during the pandemic in 2020, and hasn’t even caught up with its pre-COVID level. The total output produced by this sector in April-June was Rs 6.49 lakh crore; in the corresponding period in 2019 (pre-pandemic), the output from this sector totalled Rs 6.6 lakh crore.

Clearly, over four years, this essentially labour-intensive sector has seen zero growth.

TRADE, HOTELS, TRANSPORT, COMMUNICATION, AND BROADCASTING Real GDP in April-June 2019 Rs 6.62 lakh crore Real GDP in April-June 2023 Rs 6.49 lakh crore

GDP, measured from the expenditure side, shows two huge positives. Private final consumption expenditure is up 5.9 percent, up from 2.8% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, and 2.1% percent in the third quarter of the same fiscal. This pick-up portends well, especially because it is also accompanied by continued robust growth in gross fixed capital formation at 7.9 percent, which, while lower than the previous four quarters, still indicates that capital spending remains robust.

That said, one can’t ignore that the growth of the overall economy has not been able to overcome the gap caused by the COVID quarters. Here are two data points — Q1 GDP output is historically lower than Q4 since the first three months of the year months are India’s strongest, with friendlier weather and a zeal to hit targets by March. April, May, and June, on the other hand, are the start of the slack season with extreme heat and then rains sapping output and stalling construction work.

Pre-COVID, Q1 GDP output used to be 2-4 percent lower than the preceding quarter. But post-COVID, Q1 output has been 7-8 percent lower. That was the case this year too — the Q1 GDP output at Rs 40.3 lakh crore is 7.5 percent lower than the fourth-quarter output at Rs 43.61 lakh crore. This seminal fall is worrying.

QUARTERLY GROWTH IN CONSUMPTION & INVESTMENT (YOY) Private final consumption expenditure Gross fixed capital form Q1FY23 20% 20.6% Q2FY23 8.8% 9.7% Q3FY23 2.1% 8.3% Q4FY23 2.8% 8.9% Q1FY24 5.9% 7.9%

Likewise, Even if one compares April-June 2023 with April-June 2019 (pre-COVID), the GDP output has grown from Rs 35.49 lakh crore to Rs 40.37 crore, a growth of 13.7% percent, which works out to a four-year compounded annual growth of just over 3 percent.

There are other telltale signs of a slowdown: the April July-2023 gross tax receipts are up only 2.8% percent; the February budget estimates had pencilled in a 10.4 percent growth. Income tax collections for July 2023 are even lower than in July 2022. Secondly, credit growth in July (excluding HDFC) is down to 14.8 percent versus 18.7 percent in June.

The impact of RBI’s rate hikes, and more recently, liquidity tightening, the increasing likelihood of El Niño and food grain shortages and most importantly, possible slowdown in the global economy, can add further headwinds to growth.

In all probability, the RBI, in its next policy, may have to revise its GDP forecast downward from the current 6.5 percent to 6.2 percent or thereabouts.