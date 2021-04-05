Puducherry assembly polls 2021: Straight fight between Congress and BJP alliances Updated : April 05, 2021 09:28 PM IST The BJP and AIADMK are aligned with the AINRC while the DMK along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and CPI are fighting together with Congress. All India NR Congress has fielded its candidates on 16 seats and the AIADMK is fighting on 5 assembly seats. Published : April 05, 2021 09:27 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply