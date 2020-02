The United States has asked India to do away with price controls on high-end and premium medical devices. The American medical devices industry has been putting pressure on the Indian government to do away with price caps on all medical devices ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US in September last year and sought Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) on the basis of Price to Stockist by their Indian trading subsidiaries. The trade deal fell through at the time as India did not agree to the proposal.

The trade margin is the difference between the price at which overseas or Indian manufacturers sell to trade (price to trade) and the price to patients (maximum retail price), and TMR entails a cap on the profit.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goel said his government would continue to implement price control measures of drugs and devices in India, as the country looks to balance the needs of its economically weak population.

Goel’s statements come a week before US President Donald J Trump's scheduled visit to India, where among several discussions, the issue of price cuts of medical devices and intellectual property are on the agenda.

The domestic medical device manufacturers are grateful that the Indian government did not relent to MNCs’ lobbying pressure then and even now to protect their profiteering and decided to protect healthcare interest of common masses to ensure continued affordable access to Indian consumers. The government’s stance has allowed Indian manufacturers to continue to gain credibility that their lower price is not lower quality or less safe or less innovative, as some lobbyists would like us to believe, and seek to safeguard the Ayushman Bharat Modicare programme by not rolling back price caps on stents.

Aren’t MNC importers traders too?

When it comes to TMR, importers of medical devices should also be included. Aren’t MNC importers traders too? How can we have importers having an irrational 200 percent margin as was indicated in the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's report analysing trade margins on catheters and guide wires? The irrational margin is used to finance doctors’ overseas trips, sponsoring medical conferences and unethical marketing practices, while the rest of the supply chain has only 30 percent trade margin as incorrectly defining on the price to stockist as the first point of sale.

To avoid customs duty, importers argue that intermediate costs like R&D and clinical evaluation are not part of the import landed transfer price. However, they also induce hospitals with higher MRP and higher trade margins. This tactical marketing warfare is highly unethical and has cost the consumers dearly as well as adversely impacted domestic manufacturers.

The main aim of TMR in medical devices should be not only to help consumers, but also to allow rationalised and reasonable profits for traders, importers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers and create a level-playing field for domestic industry vis-à-vis foreign manufacturers. There should be clear objectives for any policy intervention to provide quality and affordability and avoid distress (to consumers), distrust (in industry) and disruption (to market). The market place is, unfortunately, skewed where suppliers induce hospitals to buy and push their brands based on profit margins to be made and not on the basis of cost savings to be made on the procurement cost by a hospital, thus spiralling prices of medical devices leading to artificial inflation.

In order to accord a level-playing field, the policy needs to equate an overseas manufacturer’s first point of sale on which GST is charged for the first time at which their goods enter India (based on cost, insurance and freight) with the ex-factory price of the Indian manufacturers. Medical devices usually go through four to seven points of sale along the supply chain — from a distributor to a wholesaler to a retailer and a hospital — before they reach a consumer in a distant village. Each point in the supply chain incurs various costs, such as freight, inventory carrying costs, rental, salaries, marketing and sales overheads and service and statutory expenses of compliance. Everyone in the supply chain has intermediate costs and value addition - so what value importers are doing and the question is what's a rational margin for them?

Price caps are needed as an over rider on an initial consumer protection safety net of trade margins capping when for identical product specifications there continues to be blatant price disparity. Businesses need profits to grow and serve their clients adequately but profiteering is a No-No in healthcare delivery.

The domestic industry needs level-playing field

Based on the evidence of successful price caps of stents, the government must proactively make cohesive, industry-friendly policy giving at least a level-playing field, if not a strategic advantage to domestic manufacturers while safeguarding consumers. Devices are not drugs though both are medical products but differ in approach in marketing - any move to bring in TMR that’s based on PTS (Price to Stockist) instead of the first point of sales (when goods enter India ), may not meet objectives “to boost domestic manufacturing, end exploitative MRP and unethical marketing”

Also, there is a need to counter attempts to spread misinformation vis-à-vis any kind of government policy to control the prices of medical devices. When MRP prices or trade margin are capped, the manufacturers’ margins are not impacted so fear-mongering regarding the detrimental impact on quality and innovations in medical devices on account of price control policy stipulations will not be in the interest of consumers or domestic manufacturers. Such misinformation by any particular lobby should be discouraged and countered effectively.

There is an urgent need for the government to move towards ending over 80-90 percent import dependence forced upon us and an ever-increasing import bill of over Rs 38,837 crore, expedite steps for patients’ protection, stronger quality and safety regulations, judicious price controls to make medical devices and quality treatment accessible and affordable and promote indigenous manufacturing.