The Central Government launched its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) in India scheme in 2015 to promote the manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles. This was part of India’s pledge in 2015 to reduce carbon emission intensity by 33-35 percent by 2030. Electric Vehicles (EV) are also an important tool to address air pollution as Indian cities struggle with air quality. A recent study by Swiss organization IQAir found that 22 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world are in India. In fact, the study also concluded that 14 in the top 15 cities are Indian.

Despite efforts from national and state governments in the last few years, EV market penetration is only 1 percent of India's total vehicle sales. There are many barriers to the slow uptake of electric vehicles like lack of charging infrastructure, vehicles' availability, high cost of financing, etc. However, one of the important issues which are often neglected is the public outreach for electric mobility.

Apart from devising tools to incentivize EV adoption, countries that have been able to motivate people to transition to EVs have focused on public outreach as a tool for EV uptake. These counties have worked on three key areas of EV awareness.

Creating the buzz

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) study identified the lack of awareness regarding EVs, their benefits, cost, and operation as one of the significant barriers affecting EV adoption in India. For EVs to find a place in our cities, tackling awareness at the individual level is of paramount importance. This month, the Canadian government launched the 'Zero Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative' to stimulate more adoption through education and capacity-building activities. Similarly, EV outreach campaigns worldwide have aided the expansion of public awareness and comfort with EV technology. It is seen that policymakers must form partnerships and collaborations with multiple stakeholders in the EV ecosystem to reach a wider group to inform and sensitize.

Bridging the policy formulation and end-users gap

Any successful public behaviour change can be achieved and sustained through continuous engagement, dialogue, and discussion between the government and end-users. Despite any policy being strong in design, its implementation is bound to face challenges. To overcome these and build public trust, continuous engagement with stakeholders to discuss and understand these challenges is key to achieving the targets as defined in the policy. Therefore, for any EV policy to deliver the kind of impact the government wishes, establishing a connection between the government and end-users of the policy can help overcome any resistance they might harbour in switching to EVs. For example, to raise public awareness of EVs in British Columbia, several partners, including the government, launched a public outreach campaign called "Emotive - the Electric Vehicle Experience".

Dedicated Channel for Communication

While focusing on awareness is prime to accelerate EV uptake by informing and educating the public, outreach campaigns must also emphasize setting up a dedicated channel for the public to communicate with the policymakers to overcome resistance and help build trust. This channel should act as a grievance redressal platform that connects the user to the body in charge of resolving queries and addressing any challenges. Social media has been used widely to act as a bridge between users and policymakers and help adopters in India. A consolidated one-stop solution for all things EV that collates relevant information that a consumer might require, including provisions of the policy, an EV model list, the location of charging points, among others, can help address the information gap.

EV uptake in India needs a dedicated focus on a public outreach that will be critical to resolving doubts, addressing grievances, engaging in continuous consultations, building trust, and strengthening its resolve to achieve targets.

The Delhi government took a step in the right direction by launching the Switch Delhi campaign. The campaign targets specific vehicle segments, RWAs, corporates, youth, etc to sensitize them to the benefits of EV and how the Delhi EV policy has provisions for each of these segments to increase these zero-emission uptake vehicles. The eight-week campaign's outcome can be good learning for Delhi and the rest of the country.

About the authors:

Noopur Patel is a Consultant in the Urban Transport Team of WRI India. Amit Bhatt is an Executive Director (Urban Transport) at WRI India. The views expressed in the article are the authors’ own.