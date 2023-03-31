Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy

Reducing the influenza burden for affected individuals, caregivers, and health systems is a national priority which can be supported by driving awareness on prevention measures, writes Dr Jejoe Karankumar, Medical Director, Abbott India.

While every Indian winter sees an increase in flu cases, this year saw a particularly marked spike in flu infections. Reports by the World Health Organisation based on January 2023 data suggest an increase in the number of influenza A (H3N2) cases in India.

This recent increase in flu cases has been seen across various age groups, affecting children, the middle-aged population, and the elderly alike – although the intensity of symptoms differs. Young children under 5 years of age, older adults above 65 years of age, and people with comorbid conditions (like diabetes, kidney, heart, or liver disease, asthma, blood disorders, and other immunocompromised individuals) fall under the ‘at-risk’ group and are more prone to complications.

Reducing the influenza burden for affected individuals, caregivers, and health systems is a national priority which can be supported by driving awareness on prevention measures. As influenza is a vaccine-preventable disease, one of the large-scale preventive steps we can take is to encourage more people to get the flu shot every year. This can help reduce health complications, costs associated with medical visits, medication, hospitalisation, and even working days lost. To prevent, we must protect.

Getting an annual flu shot offers effective protection. Knowing the benefits of protection, but also the potential to avoid complications can prompt higher adoption of influenza vaccination across the population, which can protect people, their loved ones, and the wider community, especially more vulnerable groups. The vaccine can help us stay a step ahead of the curve and is a safe and effective option that helps prevent 70 percent to 90 percent of flu-related complications.

Flu shots are annually developed according to the latest circulating strain identified by WHO surveillance. As strains vary, understanding when to get the vaccine is key to maximise the protection. According to the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, as of 6 months of age, children can first get the flu vaccine, in the form of two doses taken at least four weeks apart. After this, it is recommended yearly. For adults, an annual flu booster shot is important as immunity weans off over time and viruses evolve. For more information, people should also consult their doctor or their child’s paediatrician.

In addition to influenza immunisation, there are other preventive behaviours that can be promoted across the population to help more people stay healthy this season. These include washing hands more frequently, wearing a mask in crowded areas, not touching one’s eyes, mouth, or nose with unwashed hands, covering one’s mouth when coughing, and avoiding contact with people having flu symptoms.

Taking into account the rising cases and how easily the virus spreads when a person with the flu coughs, sneezes, or even talks, it is clear that we must act now to help strengthen India’s flu prevention strategy and safeguard public health. This is important not just by encouraging behavioural changes at an individual level, but also at a collective level across the industry to ensure more people can access holistic information on the flu.

By spearheading awareness and action on the flu vaccine, we can broaden influenza immunisation coverage and to reduce India’s infectious disease burden so that more people stay healthy.

—The author, Dr Jejoe Karankumar

, is Medical Director, Abbott India. The views expressed are personal.