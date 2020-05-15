Views
Producers hit back at multiplexes for making threats over OTT releases
Updated : May 15, 2020 08:56 PM IST
After several filmmakers took their films straight to the OTT platforms, some exhibitors and multiplexes expressed their big disappointment on the matter.
"It is disappointing to see abrasive and unconstructive messaging from some of our colleagues in the exhibition sector," said PGI.
Earlier on Thursday, multiplex chain INOX had released a statement expressing "extreme displeasure and disappointment" over the film Gulabo Sitabo releasing on OTT.