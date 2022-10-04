United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared the stage last week where they reflected on their Indian connections, marriage equality, and climate change.

Chopra, who is now settled in Los Angeles, was invited by the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum to interview the Vice President for a fireside chat. The Indian actress kicked off the interaction by speaking about their Indian connection.

"I think we're both daughters of India, in a way," Chopra told the room full of prominent Democrats. "You're a proud American-born daughter of an Indian mom and a Jamaican father. I am an Indian-born daughter of two physicians and a recent immigrant to this country who still believes in the wholehearted, you know, American Dream," she said.

Chopra added, "The United States is regarded as a beacon of hope, freedom, and choice for the whole world. And, these tenets are being endlessly assaulted right now."

After working for over 20 years, Chopra mentioned that it was only this year that she got paid 'equal' to her male actors. The actress also touched upon the issue of marriage equality.

Harris acknowledged that they are currently living in an unsettled world. "I've been traveling around the world as Vice President. I've directly talked with 100 world leaders in person or by phone," said Harris, adding that the things we long took for granted are now up for debate and question.

"You look, for example, at Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine. We thought it was pretty well settled --the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty-- and now that is up for some debate, given what's happening there," said Harris. She also quickly turned her attention to the United States.

"Let's look at our own country. We thought that surely with the Voting Rights Act and all that it stood for, the issue of voting rights in America was settled. Then, we had the Shelby v. Holder decision. Additionally, after the 2020 election, when more people voted, especially more young people, the states within our country began systematically and intentionally making it more difficult for people to vote," said Harris.

Harris added, "We thought that a woman's right --a constitutional right-- to make decisions about her own body was settled. This is no longer the case." Chopra, agreeing with her, said, "Absolutely. You're so right. There's so much to navigate right now." Additionally, Chopra touched upon the climate change issue as she acknowledged the relief efforts in hurricane-hit Florida.

"Extreme weather conditions like this are becoming more frequent and more severe. And I wanted to acknowledge the administration for passing the biggest climate legislation in history earlier this year because it is a fact that America's leadership sets an example to other major economies around the world, which are truly dragging their feet when it comes to doing their bit," said Chopra. Harris responded, "The crisis is real, and the clock is ticking. And the urgency with which we must act is without any question."

"On the point that you made about disparities, you know, back when I was the District Attorney of San Francisco, I started one of the first environmental justice units of any DA's office in the country focused on this issue. As you have described rightly, it is our lowest income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions and issues that are not of their own making," noted Harris.