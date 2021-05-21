Power sector reforms central to meeting India’s 450 GW renewable ambitions Updated : May 21, 2021 11:56:37 IST Scaling up to 450 GW—a highly ambitious target—will require India's power sector to be more flexible, transparent, and market-based What should India do to bring about the sea change it requires in its RE capacity? Published : May 21, 2021 11:55 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply