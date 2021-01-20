  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
India

Post pandemic debt bondage: Sex workers need urgent govt attention

Updated : January 20, 2021 06:37 PM IST

Sex workers were forced to borrow more money as prostitution was halted due to the fear of virus transmission, adding to their overall debt amount.
In post-lockdown times, the surmounting debts are coercive binding force holding the sex workers from leaving the flesh trade.
Post pandemic debt bondage: Sex workers need urgent govt attention

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Farmer unions say will consider government's offer to suspend farm laws for 1.5 years

Farmer unions say will consider government's offer to suspend farm laws for 1.5 years

Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 1.24 times on day 1

Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 1.24 times on day 1

SC dismisses review petitions challenging Aadhaar verdict by 4:1 majority

SC dismisses review petitions challenging Aadhaar verdict by 4:1 majority

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement