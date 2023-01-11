Politician Trade Marks: Bharat Jodo Yatra finally offers Rahul Gandhi one in his T-shirt

The T-shirt in winter towards the culmination of an over 3000-kilometre walk signifies physical prowess for his supporters and fence-sitters, and an arrogant display of physical fitness and endurance to his haters. Nevertheless, both have begun to notice it.

Eighteen years after entering politics, Rahul Gandhi, whom his party unsuccessfully tried to project for years as the inheritor of the Nehru-Gandhi legacy and thereby a leader by accident of birth, seems to be finally acquiring a trademark symbol -- his white T-shirt in which he is braving the north Indian winter.

From the speech at Delhi’s Red Fort in the evening to the visit to memorials of past leaders in the morning late in December – to, indeed, the walk through north-west UP, which is barely 200 kilometres south of the Himalayas – Gandhi has surprised people by being nonchalant towards the biting cold.

This is the first time Gandhi has acquired an identification that isn’t inherited. It isn’t about his pedigree. Nor is it about the socialism of his great grandfather or the instrumentalist socialism of his grandmother. This time people and the media are noticing a Rahul T-shirt -- closely fitting his body, white in colour and ubiquitously sported by him irrespective of weather.

The stated aims of the Yatra – something that his campaign team called in clichéd terms the setting up of “a shop of love” in a context of hatred – notwithstanding, it is the T-shirt that is grabbing Gandhi more eyeballs than the Yatra itself. While Gandhi sought to make light of it by saying that poor people also don’t wear woollens, anyone acquainted with north India knows that even beggars drape themselves in some kind of a tattered blanket or shawl to beat the cold.

Branding and politics

Politics often gets associated with symbols that become synonymous with a leader. In this sense, a distinctive image – a sense of something that one can exclusively associate with a particular politician – can be a catalyst to political buzz around a politician. The success achieved varies.

Mahatma Gandhi was related with several such symbols – Khadi, the Charkha, the glasses he wore, etc. Khadi and the charkha became powerful anti-imperialist symbols. An image of any of these itself signifies Gandhi till date. Ironically, the typical Congress cap of those days – which Nehru sported – came to be called Gandhi topi. The imagery that these symbols once evoked resonated with the masses. Gandhi could be universally recalled to memory even through his glasses and watch. The Charkha was an answer to the destruction of Indian weavers and the flooding of Indian markets by machine-made cloth processed in Manchester – something that gave British capitalism a captive market in India. However, for common people, it was the abiding symbol of the Mahatma.

Jawaharlal Nehru was associated with the Jawahar coat and the flower that adorned its bust pocket. Narendra Modi is also associated with the same kind of coat, which is now being called the Modi jacket by many. These, too, have become symbols of identification with the leader, but are not as powerful as the Charkha.

Indira Gandhi was associated with her saris and her trademark tuft of grey hair amid black hair. The Congress tried to project Priyanka Gandhi as the inheritor of her legacy due to resemblance, but the attempt hasn’t worked yet. The reason perhaps is that imitation does not help even when there is an initial advantage of legacy.

When he became Prime Minister, VP Singh was immediately associated with the typical Kashmiri-style fur cap he wore. However, this symbol did not leave any lasting impact. A symbol of the early rise of Arvind Kejriwal was the muffler and much debate around what then seemed to be his constant coughing. This, too, while etched in popular memory, is passe now. Manmohan Singh’s blue turban did not generate any buzz.

For the first time, Rahul Gandhi has a trademark style, but whether it proves lasting or not only time will tell. All that one can say is that he has a unique marker of his own in the public mind after 18 years in politics.

Are these markers trivial?

One would wonder how these trivia are related to politics. But they are, as they offer a popular identification to a political leader. Symbols associated with Gandhi signified simplicity and renunciation, while the coat associated with Nehru and now associated with Modi signifies style. Kejriwal’s muffler and coughing signified struggle – a ‘morally burdened’ man trying to rid society of corruption. In the case of Kejriwal’s mentor Anna Hazare, the image of being a Gandhian and a celibate soldier worked wonders for people for a brief while, though it proved to be a flash in the pan.

Rahul Gandhi has finally discovered one trademark style – a white T-shirt, which has been his constant companion from warm Tamil Nadu to cold western UP. A sense of oddity now pervades media coverage of it. It seems temperature changes do not influence the attire of Gandhi. For years now, neither pedigree nor his socialist rhetoric helped Gandhi generate buzz.

But, this time, the T-shirt in winter towards the culmination of an over 3000-kilometre walk signifies physical prowess for his supporters and fence-sitters, and an arrogant display of physical fitness and endurance to his haters. Nevertheless, both have begun to notice it. If he does not catch a cold and take a break, the buzz is likely to only increase throughout January. If he does catch a cold, memes are likely to flood the social media, with many calling him a show-off. If he switches to woolens that cover the T-shirt, the image may prove to be ephemeral.

The fence-sitters

One may wonder whether it isn’t sensationalism not to talk about the stated purpose of the Yatra but to discuss how someone dresses up. But, if politics is to be seen in the way it operates, this is important. The initial shortcomings of the Yatra were two: one, it was avoiding places going to elections as well as strongholds of the BJP, and, two, it was preaching to the already converted. The very name Bharat Jodo Yatra appealed to those who were anti-BJP: significant sections of Muslims, the left and the liberals. The Yatra had nothing for those who were satisfied with the regime.

However, the T-shirt is something that can offer Gandhi a niche image: someone who is physically very fit. Vladimir Putin has globally sold his image as a judoka for decades, with videos of his sparring with other judo players available widely on the internet. The oddity factor of Gandhi can make fence-sitters take notice – a young man who goes to the gym, for instance, or those who go to parks each morning and perform some form of yoga as a ‘magical’ way to supreme bodily endurance, or even those who believe that physical toughness is the sign of sustained discipline and practice ( sadhana ). That bodily discipline and restraint lead to great powers is part of popular commonsense in India.

The buzz may have no electoral impact immediately. But it does wear away slightly the Modi government’s International Yoga Day push or the ‘56-inch’ symbolism that is associated with the Prime Minister, as most people have grudgingly realised that Gandhi is one of the physically fittest politicians. This realisation – even for those who aren’t happy with it – does change the world of commonsense a bit. And the buzz around Gandhi, even if it is unlikely to lead to power in 2024, can ensure that Congress does not disappear from casual conversations, thereby helping it retain the status of the main opposition to the BJP, something that Arvind Kejriwal is trying to challenge.

Rahul Gandhi does have a hint of an opening to revive the Congress in the medium term and remain the key opposition figure vis-a-vis Modi if he does not fritter away this moment and stays put. Only time will tell if this becomes a take-off moment. But for that, the one-man show will have to be expanded into a team game, as Gandhi’s past ability to win elections on his own is suspect.

—The author, Vikas Pathak,

is a columnist who teaches at Asian College o f Journalism.

