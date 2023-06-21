Mutual sensitivities, mutual respect and mutual interests (as propounded by Dr Jaishankar in China‘s context) are also equally valid for India-US matrix and this will help taking the bilateral relationship between the two into a higher trajectory, writes Anil Trigunayat, former Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, and Head of the West Asia Experts Group at Vivekananda International Foundation.

USA is not new to PM Modi. He has been there at least half a dozen times since 2014 and met Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden several times over. A dormant QUAD, with Australia, India, Japan and the USA has witnessed a transformation with Summits and their subsequent action plans.

Despite divergences in approaches on how to deal with emerging threat of a totalitarian state, all four adhere to the rule based Free and Open Indo-Pacific and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations and all four have begun to synergize their respective strengths.

But this State Visit of PM Modi ( June 21-23) to USA is somewhat unique , symbolic and substantive. He has also addressed the Joint Houses once before and has been invited yet again which is indicative of the bipartisan support the Indian prominence receives on the Capitol.

This time the visit was preceded by several high-level officials from the US including Defence Secretary Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan who did not mince words in underscoring New Delhi’s geo-strategic importance and extensive market for their defence products and systems and potential as a major trade and economic partner, especially to address the disruptions of supply chains caused by the pandemic and the Eurasian war.

USA is India’s largest trading partner with goods and services accounting for over $194 billion. It has also emerged as a major defence equipment supplier. For critical technologies USA remains the alpha source. The fact that recently ICET initiative or preferred partner status has been signed between the two countries that has generated greater confidence and is symptomatic of deeper trust between the two countries.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, “We collaborate closely in science & technology, education, health, defence and security fields. The initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence and biotech sectors. Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.”

There are reports that more defence deals might follow especially with regard to predator drones which are essential for our defence and security and will be used by the tri-services. But one of the most important agreement is expected to be the transfer of technology of the Jet engine by the GE 414 which has been used in Tejas aircrafts and will enable India to be member of a special club of five countries. This technology transfer -hopefully without any riders, will be an important element for Make in India efforts. We also need to find ways to synergise make in India with Make in America for mutual advantage.

Of course, no relationship is perfect and is always punctuated by national interests and strategic choices but there are greater convergences between India and the US which would act as a driver.

They will be discussing Russia-Ukraine war with both sides assessing the emerging scenarios and India’s quest for ceasefire and de-escalation with dialogue and diplomacy and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. India’s G20 Presidency is also being tested by the geopolitics among major powers and PM Modi will like to see it sailed smoothly with significant outcomes and Delhi Declaration. Importantly as Jake Sullivan said the efforts are being made to iron out any wrinkles in enhancing and enriching this important and defining partnership.

This is a relationship of consequence for the global good and a remarkable strategic alignment of geo political and geo economic interests and priorities.

The 5D matrix comprising of Democracy; Deepening Economic and Technological Cooperation; Defence and security including cyber and space; Disruptions due to Chinese hegemony and power differential; Deterrence of this partnership against disruptors; and the Diaspora of 4.2 million which is highly successful and influential -- do define the contours of this partnership and way forward.

In my view, 3 Ms will take the bilateral relationship into even a higher trajectory which include – Mutual Sensitivities; Mutual Respect; and Mutual Interests (as propounded by Dr Jaishankar in China‘s context.) and are equally valid for India-US matrix. W ashington DC needs to also recognise that India wants mutually beneficial alignment and not be a part of the alliance architecture that the US has been so used to.

—The author, Amb. Anil Trigunayat, is a former Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, and currently heads the West Asia Experts Group at Vivekananda International Foundation. Views expressed are personal.

