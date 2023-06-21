CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeviews NewsPM Modi’s US Visit | Consolidating these 3Ms are key to take India US bilateral relationship into even higher trajectory

PM Modi’s US Visit | Consolidating these 3Ms are key to take India-US bilateral relationship into even higher trajectory

PM Modi’s US Visit | Consolidating these 3Ms are key to take India-US bilateral relationship into even higher trajectory
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anil Trigunayat  Jun 21, 2023 12:33:18 AM IST (Published)

Mutual sensitivities, mutual respect and mutual interests (as propounded by Dr Jaishankar in China‘s context) are also equally valid for India-US matrix and this will help taking the bilateral relationship between the two into a higher trajectory, writes Anil Trigunayat, former Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, and Head of the West Asia Experts Group at Vivekananda International Foundation.

USA is not new to PM Modi. He has been there at least half a dozen times since 2014 and met Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden several times over. A dormant QUAD, with Australia, India, Japan and the USA has witnessed a transformation with Summits and their subsequent action plans.

Despite divergences in approaches on how to deal with emerging threat of a totalitarian state, all four adhere to the rule based Free and Open Indo-Pacific and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations and all four have begun to synergize their respective strengths.
Also read: PM Modi embarks on 3-day visit to US to 'deepen India-US ties in key sectors'
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X