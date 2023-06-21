Mutual sensitivities, mutual respect and mutual interests (as propounded by Dr Jaishankar in China‘s context) are also equally valid for India-US matrix and this will help taking the bilateral relationship between the two into a higher trajectory, writes Anil Trigunayat, former Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, and Head of the West Asia Experts Group at Vivekananda International Foundation.

USA is not new to PM Modi. He has been there at least half a dozen times since 2014 and met Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden several times over. A dormant QUAD, with Australia, India, Japan and the USA has witnessed a transformation with Summits and their subsequent action plans.