Plugging into a healthy future: A bold EV policy can help Delhiites breathe easy

Updated : September 18, 2019 02:59 PM IST

According to a University of Chicago study, exposure to air pollution is shortening life expectancy of Delhiites by a decade.
Delhi’s draft EV policy targets 25 percent electric vehicles in new registrations within the next five years.
Plugging into a healthy future: A bold EV policy can help Delhiites breathe easy
