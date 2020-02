In the last five years, there have been tremendous economic reforms in pursuance of healthy economic growth. These include the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), initiatives to boost the capital of public sector banks, measures to incentivise the services sector, fostering the ease of doing business and focusing on the Make in India initiative.

However, the trade deficit in India has widened with other 25 major economies of the world despite a robust growth. The deficit, including both goods and services, has increased to $103.63 billion in 2018-19 from $84.45 billion in the previous financial year. Healthy trade is essential to achieve the goal of a $5-trillion economy and thus it is imperative to identify the problematic areas and seek effective solutions.

The biggest cause of trade deficit in the current scenario is the import of oil. India's imports as far as crude oil is concerned, stands at $60.7 billion. This is why, despite the fact that exports have maintained a record growth, the trade surplus continues to grow as the demand for crude oil has kept on increasing.

The next most worrisome issue is the nature of Indian exports. India concentrates on raw material exports as opposed to manufactured goods. While the volume of these exports is usually quite high, the fact remains that the value of the product is relatively less. As compared to their manufactured counterparts, the value of the raw materials will always remain lower.

The vital reason for India’s trade deficit

India’s negligent export of manufactured goods remains to be a vital cause of the trade deficit. The primary reason for less demand of India’s manufactured goods is China. China is the manufacturing hub of the continent, and India’s immediate neighbour. It is a country with favourable government policies and liberal subsidies which facilitate manufacturing. Further to this, the labour laws in China are not very demanding, which leads to skilled labour being available to work with relative ease. In comparison, production in India is more capital intensive that leads to a higher priced final product. Countries wanting to import look towards cheaper options, for which China is a ready and willing source.

However, the most important problem remains to be the current ‘inward looking’ trend of countries. There is a growing belief in countries, especially the developed ones, that the advent of liberal and free trade has been at their own personal cost. For instance, the US under Trump administration has suddenly realised that cheap goods are being dumped in their domestic markets, leading to a very wide trade deficit. Hence, the US has sought to adopt a more ‘protectionist’ approach.

This involves artificially increasing the price by imposing added tariffs on the imported goods. Due to this, the final cost of the particular product rises and hence, the products manufactured domestically become more feasible. Last year, the US, after realising that there exists a huge trade deficit in the country’s exports with regard to India, had introduced several tariffs on Indian exports. Additional duties were imposed on exports such as aluminium and steel. The US had also taken measures to end trade preferences India enjoyed as a developing country. India had responded to this by imposing its own tariffs on 28 US imported goods.

The protectionist trend in large economies

This 'protectionist' trend in large economies is a major challenge for an expanding economy like India which needs more markets. However, this imposition of trade tariffs is primarily going to affect countries such as China, which came to being after globalisation and reached its position as the world manufacturer largely due multilateral trade.

India now has the unique opportunity to tap into this growing ‘protectionist’ attitude. This can be done by gaining bilateral advantage since the era of multilateral trade is over. The US has imposed wide trade sanctions on China and India has the perfect opening to extract a favourable deal from the US. In fact, as has been hinted recently by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, there is a treaty with the US in the offing with regard to trade between the two countries. Moreover, with the UK exiting the European Union, one of whose primary reason is the trade imbalance which the UK believes they have been a loss at; India can strike a favourable treaty with Britain.

However, the fact of the matter remains that a boost in the manufacturing industry is needed. India can no longer support its trade on raw materials, and for this the ‘Make in India’ initiative needs to be made a priority. There have been many recent developments in the government which point to this. One of the prominent initiatives had been the government’s decision to export ‘Make in India’ train coaches, manufactured in Raebareli, to Mozambique in Africa.

The other one is the establishment of ‘defence corridors’ to boost defense production for self sufficiency and even exports. They will make arms, ammunition and explosives manufacturing eligible for incentives and attracting investors.

Just what the doctor ordered

Moreover, with the relaxation of corporate taxes, India can expect a growth in investments. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has slashed the basic corporate tax rate for domestic companies to 22 percent instead of the previous 30 percent. Now with this tax cut, the production costs will go down considerably, which will, in turn, reduce the cost of the finished product, enabling India to compete with the others in the segment, including China.

Already, the US-China trade war has visible effects in the electronics industry. Total production of electronic goods in value terms more than doubled from $31.2 billion in FY15 to $65.5 billion in FY19. To act upon the favourable market conditions, National Policy on Electronics 2019, Electronics Manufacturing Clusters scheme and Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme were adopted by the government to give a boost to the electronics production.

Along with a boost in the manufacturing sector, India also needs to concentrate on the service sector. Service sector exports have been booming since the past one decade, primarily due to the influx of the IT sector. Former commerce and industry minister, Suresh Prabhu, had talked about this strategy of increasing exports and had mentioned that India has set a target of 4.2 percent share in global service exports by 2022, from 3.3 percent in 2015.

While the problem areas have been identified, it is to be noted that all the three sectors, agricultural, manufacturing and service, need to grow independently of each other and not at the cost of the other. Moreover, the sectors need to also grow together, in their own sphere as each one is interlinked with the other.