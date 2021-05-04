  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views

Pinarayi Vijayan steers LDF home again in Kerala breaking a decades-long jinx

Updated : May 04, 2021 05:06:00 IST

The resounding victory in the local body polls late last year probably set the template for the LDF for the Assembly elections.
Pinarayi Vijayan will not have time to bask in the glory of leading the LDF to an unprecedented victory, as dealing with a raging pandemic is of paramount importance.
Pinarayi Vijayan steers LDF home again in Kerala breaking a decades-long jinx
Published : May 04, 2021 05:06 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement