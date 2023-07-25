As Indians become more health-savvy, the demand for quality healthcare is growing at a rapid pace. Therefore, each and every person working in a healthcare facility has a part to play in keeping patients safe. And patients must be equally invested in asking for the best quality of patient care from healthcare providers, writes Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO at Fortis Healthcare.

Patient care is the most imperative dimension in providing quality healthcare at any point of time, and anywhere in the world; but at no point was this need more immediate than the times we live in right now. The head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO) has declared “with great hope” an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency, and people are slowly getting back to their daily routine.

Since the pandemic, something fundamental has changed. Most people in our times are far more invested in their health from an early age, prompting them to ask more questions and expect a far better quality of healthcare -- a crucial step to good health in the long run.

Over the years, India has made significant progress in improving patient safety and enhancing the quality of healthcare services. As we move towards the definitive goal of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in our country, the need to tackle last-mile challenges to ensure quality healthcare is the need of the hour.

ESG strategy for healthcare

This is the ideal moment for the healthcare sector to adopt and incorporate a broader sustainability system through environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, i.e., providing sustainability in healthcare centres around a structure that aims toward improving the infrastructural facilities, safety, and maintaining and restoring health of all its patients. However, continuous efforts are required to address the barriers to access to quality healthcare, ensure the last-mile reach of healthcare services, and look at new alternative models to deliver healthcare services.

India is the fastest growing trillion-dollar economy. We aspire to become the third largest economy worth $10 trillion by 2030. To achieve this goal, a healthy India also becomes a necessity, especially at a time when our non-communicable diseases (NCDs) burden is rising alarmingly and is estimated to cost around 2 percent of our GDP. With NCDs contributing to around 5.87 million (60%) of all deaths in India annually, the country’s burden of NCDs is escalating. Another challenge is that the onset of such diseases starts a decade earlier, at 45 years, in India, while most developed countries start having it at 55 years of age.

Rising patient expectations

Rising patient expectations and demand for care from Tier 2-3 markets has made organisations consider increasing facilities and invest in non-metro markets -– and while this happens, safety should be accorded top priority. It is important to have uniform standards and protocols of care to sustain quality. Evidence exists to prove that poor quality of care is responsible for high mortality rates. According to the report of The Lancet Global Health Commission on ‘High Quality Health Systems’, 2018, almost 122 Indians per 100,000 die due to poor quality of care each year, showing up India’s death rate due to poor care quality as worse than, that of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Patient Safety is inextricably linked to quality care as setting quality assurance practices, maintaining SOPs and checklists, educating health staff, rational use of medicines, hygiene, proper disposal of medical waste and hospital accreditation are important for best patient outcomes.

Six dimensions of quality of care

Each and every person working in a healthcare facility has a part to play in keeping patients safe. And patients must be equally invested in asking for the best quality of patient care from healthcare providers. 21st century health systems should seek to improve performance on six dimensions of quality of care. These include safety, effectiveness, patient-centeredness, timeliness, efficiency, and equity. Here are a few pointers to focus on:

1. Patient Education and Empowerment: Educating patients about their rights, responsibilities, and how to actively participate in their healthcare decisions is essential for patient safety. And consistency in this sphere is the key to negate any unsafe interaction with healthcare system at large. We need to create dialogue for multilingual digital platforms that educates people on hospital safety, medicine safety, diagnostic safety.

Depending on the nature of the ailment, people must know the basic FAQs not just for their knowledge but to ensure the quality of health that they are receiving. This empowers patients to make informed decisions and become active partners in their healthcare journey.

2. Standardised Protocols and Guidelines: Implementing standardised protocols and guidelines for various healthcare procedures and practices is essential to ensure patient safety and quality care. India already has national guidelines for different medical conditions, procedures, and infection control. The need of the hour is adherence to these guidelines as it helps healthcare professionals provide standardised care. More importantly, it reduces the risk of errors.

India has also implemented various accreditation systems and regulatory bodies to ensure patient safety and quality healthcare. Organisations like the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) play a vital role in setting standards and assessing healthcare facilities and laboratories. These efforts go a long way in enhancing the overall quality of care and patient safety.

3. Adopting Advanced Technology: Upgrading healthcare infrastructure and adopting advanced technology is crucial for providing safe and quality healthcare. India has seen a significant expansion in healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres. Integration of electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and mobile health applications have helped in improving accessibility, efficiency, and patient safety.

4. CME and Training: Continuous medical education and training programs are crucial to keep healthcare professionals updated with the latest advancements. Regular training sessions, conferences, and workshops help in enhancing clinical skills, learning from peers in the industry and beyond to improve patient safety practices.

5. Adverse Events Reporting: Encouraging healthcare professionals and organisations to report adverse events and near misses is essential for identifying areas of improvement and preventing future occurrences. Establishing a culture of reporting and learning from mistakes promotes transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in patient safety.

6. Public and Private Collaboration: Collaboration between the Public and Private sectors will contribute to improving quality healthcare in India. Leveraging the strengths of both sectors will enhance access to quality care, promote best practices, and drive innovation in healthcare delivery.

Conclusion

While some progress has been made as far as patient safety is concerned, there is still a long way to go. For quality healthcare to become a fundamental right, we have to understand that ease of communication is the key. To break down technical terms and teach people as much as possible in terms of awareness and precautions in the simplest possible way, need to be translated in every Indian language. Seamless communication chain between the patient and the healthcare system is imperative as more and more Indians become health savvy.

Progress, as we all know, is always faster in any sector when participants are well-informed and the authorities have set high standards and error-free procedures.

— The author, Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, is Managing Director and CEO, Fortis Healthcare. The views expressed are personal.