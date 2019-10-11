#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Part-time New Yorker Priyanka Chopra speaks about ‘The Sky is Pink’, papri-chaat and business ventures

Updated : October 11, 2019 01:40 PM IST

‘The Sky is Pink’ happens to be Chopra’s first Hindi film in three years because she has been away in the US working on television.
Chopra is a tech investor who has stakes in the dating app Bumble's investment fund and Holberton School for software engineering
Part-time New Yorker Priyanka Chopra speaks about ‘The Sky is Pink’, papri-chaat and business ventures
