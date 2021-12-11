View | Parliament disruptions, legislative business hours lost and PM Modi's reminder 'you're being watched'

The ongoing winter session of Parliament is witnessing a hybrid form of functioning, part of it is marked by disruptions. Then both the Houses are also transacting business in parts. Parties in the opposition, collectively or otherwise, are staging protests on issues leading to stalling of the proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha work has been impaired since the session began on November 29, with the opposition worked up over the suspension of 12 of its members. For the present, the standoff continues with a dozen MPs staging a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament House precincts. On Wednesday, colleagues on the opposition benches joined them in the sit-in, expressing solidarity and all of them demanding revocation of the suspension.

For the last three decades, Parliament has been hit by disruptions over various reasons, and the trend has become conspicuous since the early 1990s. The practice of raising issues simultaneously or coming into the well of the House is now a standard form of protest that became more pronounced during the era of coalition governments. Irrespective of the party(ies), stalling the proceedings through protest and forcing adjournments has been an oft-deployed tool.

A decade ago, the then leaders of opposition justified taking recourse to such tactics arguing that in a parliamentary form of democracy. At the same time, obstructionism should be avoided; such deployment sometimes brings dividends. The idea came back to haunt later when the parties flipped sides.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee insisted in Parliament there is the place for only three ‘Ds’—Discussion, Debate, and Dissent—and not the fourth ‘D’ Disruptions. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu echoes similar sentiments expressing anguish over the inadequate functioning of Parliament.

Historically, data suggests that productivity in Parliament has taken a slide since the turn of the century hovering around 90 percent and coming down to 60 percent towards the end of the second term of the United Progressive Alliance.

Statistics on the Lok Sabha website show the 15th House met for 350-odd days during the five-year tenure when the United Progressive Alliance-2 was in the government. Over 15 sessions, the House sat for 1,344 hours and lost 890 hours because of disruptions or forced adjournments. On the other hand, the House worked 270-odd hours beyond its scheduled adjournment hour to complete business.

The 16th Lok Sabha, too, had its share of disruptions during its 290-odd days of sittings with over 1615 hours of work time. It lost nearly 440 hours while the House sat late to make up 265 hours to transact business.

In the current Lok Sabha, the House sat sixty minutes short of 440 hours until the end of the last session and lost 115 hours due to adjournments and disruptions. During the truncated Monsoon session of Parliament, this year reports stated that loss of 100 hours resulted in a Rs 130 crore loss.

A walkout remains one of the often-resorted forms of protest. Interestingly, in one of the early incidents during Provisional Parliament in December 1950, Damodar Swaroop Seth sent a written note to the Chair stating he was walking out “with mild feelings of protest.” The reason was not getting an opportunity despite attempts over two days to participate in a discussion on a resolution.

As the intensity of the situation accentuated in the current session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned party colleagues at the Tuesday BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on the importance of being in the Houses and taking part in the proceedings.

The immediate provocation appears to be the party’s parliamentary managers’ problem in having the numbers and ensuring the Houses have a requisite quorum, especially when key legislation is on the floor for consideration and passage.

Over the years, it has been noticed the problem of quorum occurs during the weekend when most members return to their constituencies. The whips of parties, especially those from the government, have to put in extra effort to ensure the business is not affected.

It becomes the primary responsibility of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and his team, including the Chief Whips and Whips, to ensure party members are present when bills, substantive motions, or significant resolutions are scheduled to come up for a vote.

On a Friday evening, there have been times when either House takes up Private Members Bills/Resolutions and at times looking at the depleted numbers; opposition seeks to corner the government.

Such parliamentary manoeuvres offer an interesting battle of wits between the government and the opposition benches. The gravity of the situation develops acutely when the numbers are delicately stacked against the government side of the aisle.

The BJP-led government is comfortably placed in the Lok Sabha with a clear majority. At the same time, in the Rajya Sabha, it can have a working majority at best, and it is here that the governing party needs to exercise diligence.

Probably it is against this backdrop and the current situation that PM reminded his colleagues, underscoring that attending to work inside the House is important, and they are watched for performance (EoM).