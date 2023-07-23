Parenthood reemphasises the need to be financially responsible, as your child will depend on you for the next 18 to 20 years. Failing to manage your finances properly would burden the entire family and cause emotional and mental stress, writes Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra, Director, Niva Bupa.

Becoming a parent is a life-changing experience that no one can fully explain or prepare for. Parenthood is taking charge of new roles and responsibilities. As a new parent, one will obviousely receive ample advice about how to prepare and care for the little one. A midst other things, it's crucial for new or would-be parents to take a proactive approach to financial planning. One aspect that deserves special attention is health insurance. By securing health coverage early on, parents can provide a strong foundation for their family's well-being.

Moreover, parenthood reemphasises the need to be financially responsible too, as your child will depend on you for the next 18 to 20 years. Failing to manage your finances properly would burden the entire family and cause emotional and mental stress. Therefore, it is crucial to adjust your expenses preemptively, even before your child arrives, to prevent such situations from arising.Let’s deep dive and look at few essential financial planning tips for new parents to help them gain a timely perspective.

Prepare for emergencies:

Life is unpredictable, and unexpected medical emergencies can put a strain on your finances. It's wise to have an emergency fund in place to cover unforeseen healthcare expenses. Aim to save three to six months' worth of living expenses to provide a safety net during challenging times. Health insurance acts as a crucial safeguard, protecting your family's financial stability when faced with unexpected medical situations.

Fine-tuning the budget:

It is no-brainer to have a clear goal and direction in mind when undertaking any task, as simply relying on chance and hoping for favourable outcomes is inadequate. As a new parent, the stakes are higher, particularly in terms of finances, as any misstep can have a lasting impact on your entire family. Since your child is wholly reliant on you, their well-being, especially during medical emergencies, could be compromised. Not to mention, any kind of medical emergency can potentially throw your entire budget off track.

Evaluate your current status:

Before diving into parenthood, it's essential to assess whether your existing health insurance coverage is adequate. Consider the scope of benefits, deductibles, copayments, and any exclusions that might impact your family's healthcare needs. Understanding your current plan will help you identify any gaps and determine the best course of action.

Understand maternity and paediatric coverage:

When evaluating health insurance plans, pay close attention to the coverage offered for maternity and paediatric care. Maternity coverage should include prenatal care, labour and delivery, and postnatal care for both the mother and child. Paediatric coverage should encompass routine check-ups, immunizations, and any specialised care your child may need. Ensure that these services are adequately covered to minimise out-of-pocket expenses.

Explore employer sponsored plans:

If you and your partner have employer-sponsored health insurance plans, review the available options for adding your child to the coverage. Assess the premiums, coverage limits, and the network of healthcare providers to ensure they align with your needs. Inquire about the enrollment process and any deadlines to avoid missing out on crucial coverage.

Consider individual health insurance plans:

In most cases, employer-sponsored plans may not offer comprehensive coverage option for your growing family. It's worth exploring individual health insurance plans specifically designed for family’s needs. Research different insurance providers, compare their coverage options, and evaluate costs to find a plan that offers the best value for your family's healthcare needs.

Don’t just save, invest:

Relying solely on saving money is a common mistake made by many well-intentioned parents. While having a solid savings plan for your child's future is a positive initial step, it is inadequate due to the rising costs of living. By the time your child reaches adulthood and requires the funds, the saved amount is unlikely to be sufficient.

That's why it is crucial to go beyond saving and allocate funds for investment in various products instead. Investing not only allows your money to grow exponentially but also frees up your time, as your invested funds work in the background while you focus on other priorities. Investing money is no longer an option; it has become a necessity.

Conclusion

Financial planning may get overwhelming for new parents but if done in a timely manner can safeguard family's physical and financial well-being. By evaluating various aspect of financial planning including insurance options, starting early, and considering additional coverage such as life and disability insurance, one can provide their family with the necessary protection and financial stability.

Remember to create an emergency fund, budget wisely, and save and invest for your child's future. By implementing these financial planning tips, you can embrace parenthood with confidence and peace of mind.

—The author, Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra, is Director- Underwriting, Products & Claims, Niva Bupa. The views expressed are personal.