#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

Paradise lost and regained: Pandits in America rejoice in the ‘rebirth of Kashmir’

Updated : August 08, 2019 06:23 PM IST

In the US, there are close to 1,750 Kashmiri Pandits and for them the turn of events in Kashmir is nothing short of epic.
Holding on to their cultural roots, the Kashmiri Pandits have recreated Kashmir in exile.
Paradise lost and regained: Pandits in America rejoice in the ‘rebirth of Kashmir’
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Here's a preview of Britannia's earnings

Here's a preview of Britannia's earnings

Here's a quick preview of BPCL earnings

Here's a quick preview of BPCL earnings

Warren Buffett: This is the No. 1 mistake parents make when teaching kids about money

Warren Buffett: This is the No. 1 mistake parents make when teaching kids about money

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV