Healthcare Panic in a pandemic: A behavioural lens Updated : June 22, 2020 04:49 PM IST In times of such uncertainty, more often than not we end up calling on our ‘common sense’—what seems instinctively right—to choose our actions and behaviours. The increased information flow and media focus has helped create new social norms around positive behaviours such as social distancing and wearing masks. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply