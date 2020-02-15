Views Pakistan and Turkey: Bonded by nostalgia for empire and longing for nuclear Updated : February 15, 2020 09:30 AM IST Thus just as Pakistan harps on Kashmir and wages proxy war there, Turkey under Erdogan became the conduit for the foreign fighter from across the world to the now destroyed ISIS caliphate. Both Pakistan and Turkey are bonded by a common nostalgia for empire – Pakistan for the Muslim rule on the Indian subcontinent and Turkey for the Ottoman Empire. As Turkey’s ties with the US and NATO get complicated, Ankara may look to military support from countries like Pakistan.