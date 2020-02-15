#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Views

Pakistan and Turkey: Bonded by nostalgia for empire and longing for nuclear

Updated : February 15, 2020 09:30 AM IST

Thus just as Pakistan harps on Kashmir and wages proxy war there, Turkey under Erdogan became the conduit for the foreign fighter from across the world to the now destroyed ISIS caliphate.
Both Pakistan and Turkey are bonded by a common nostalgia for empire – Pakistan for the Muslim rule on the Indian subcontinent and Turkey for the Ottoman Empire.
As Turkey’s ties with the US and NATO get complicated, Ankara may look to military support from countries like Pakistan.
Pakistan and Turkey: Bonded by nostalgia for empire and longing for nuclear

You May Also Like

CNBC-TV18 RTI: 1.2 crore farmers await Aadhaar data verification to claim next installment

CNBC-TV18 RTI: 1.2 crore farmers await Aadhaar data verification to claim next installment

Coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to nearly 1,500

Coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to nearly 1,500

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement