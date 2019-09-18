#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Economy

Overcoming gender bias in the workplace: A how-to guide from a feminist scholar

Updated : September 18, 2019 05:04 PM IST

Williams and her daughter Rachel Dempsey looked at hundreds of studies about gender bias, and came across four striking patterns.
Women's success is attributed to luck while men's success is attributed to skill.
Overcoming gender bias in the workplace: A how-to guide from a feminist scholar
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Ban on H-4 EAD visas unlikely to be enforced before spring 2020, says report

Ban on H-4 EAD visas unlikely to be enforced before spring 2020, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV