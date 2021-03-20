Orphaned PSUs: Case of Coal India Ltd Updated : March 20, 2021 04:41 PM IST Unfortunately, a large number of CPSUs suffer on account of the delays in the appointment of Directors that is the sole prerogative of the Government. No one seems to be bothered about the adverse impact such delays have on the outcomes but the CPSUs are blamed for poor performance. Published : March 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply