  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views

Orphaned PSUs: Case of Coal India Ltd

Updated : March 20, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Unfortunately, a large number of CPSUs suffer on account of the delays in the appointment of Directors that is the sole prerogative of the Government.
No one seems to be bothered about the adverse impact such delays have on the outcomes but the CPSUs are blamed for poor performance.
Orphaned PSUs: Case of Coal India Ltd
Published : March 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami expected

Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami expected

IBLA exclusive: Perpetual bond closer to equity than debt, carries higher risk says Uday Kotak

IBLA exclusive: Perpetual bond closer to equity than debt, carries higher risk says Uday Kotak

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement