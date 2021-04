The news that the government of India is considering a partnership with the private sector to increase the production of concentrated poppy straw (CPS) for improving the yield of alkaloids is big-and did not get the coverage which it deserved. To appreciate the significance of the development, it is necessary to put matters in perspective.

India is among the few countries (Australia and Turkey are the others) permitted by the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) to cultivate opium licitly. Poppy growing has played a significant historical role in traditional culture in several parts of India. This status as a traditional supplier was also recognised through a resolution of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

Given the fact that opium is the source for alkaloids which have significant therapeutic value, and is also the source of that most heinous of substances, heroin, the government controls all aspects of its cultivation. The entire process of opium production, including the licensing the farmers, collection of opium is overseen by officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN).

The government annually in terms of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Rules notifies the general conditions for grant of licenses for the cultivation of opium. Opium cultivation is permitted in notified tracts in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Cultivators who have a track record are accorded permission. Planting is undertaken in October-November for harvesting the following February-March. Each field of every cultivator is measured by the officers to ensure they do not exceed the area licensed.

These are subject to a minimum qualifying yield to be tendered by the cultivators of each of these three states to be eligible for license in the succeeding year. For instance, the permission is given for specific dimensions of land ,10 to 15 acres and subject to an average yield which is about 58 kgs to 65 kgs per hectare.

Opium pods are manually lanced and gum extracted. The entire yield is purchased by the government. The CBN sets up weighment centers during the harvest season where the cultivators bring the black sticky substance.

The stakes are high. Heroin, the highly addictive and illegal drug of choice of millions across the globe, is made from the resins of poppy plants. India is particularly vulnerable for many reasons. It is a transit country, sandwiched as it is, by Pakistan on one side and Myanmar on the other, countries where illicit cultivation of opium and manufacture of heroin, is rampant. India has also factories, manufacturing for licit purposes, the necessary precursor chemicals needed for conversion of opium to heroin. Hence, there is grave danger of diversion of licitly cultivated opium. And, hence the high degree of control at all stages of the cultivation of opium and production of alkaloids.

Opium so collected is sent to the two government run Alkaloid factories - at Neemuch and Ghazipur (the setting of Amitva Ghosh's brilliant novel Sea of Poppies). Indian opium gum has all the naturally occurring alkaloids morphine, codeine, thebaine, noscapine and papaverine unlike the Turkish or Australian produce which have only two of these alkaloids.

It is in this background that the decision to go in for a public-private partnership to commence production of CPS has to be seen. Two types of narcotics raw material can be produced from opium poppy- opium gum and CPS. Presently, the two alkaloid factories extract alkaloids only from opium gum. CPS has not been produced from opium poppy thus far in India. Experiments have shown that the higher concentration of alkaloids can be extracted from CPS.As per the trial findings conducted by two private entities, imported seeds of certain CPS varieties have resulted in favorable results especially in greenhouse conditions. This has significant bearing as this would mean that it would now be possible to have two-three crop cycles in one season and more than make up for the shortage of essential alkaloids. Export of alkaloids is an important source of foreign exchange too which can now be ramped up.

The decision to go in for a public-private partnership is also significant since it shows a welcome change in mind set. The private partnership will also result in the alkaloid factories getting modernised -and that would be welcome since the factories have not had any infusion of funds for upgradation for a long time.

Najib Shah is the former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal

