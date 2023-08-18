Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an alternative to the existing platform-centric model backed by the government of India to create a common digital infrastructure for the Indian e-commerce industry. ONDC, is a private non-profit Section-8 company established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Interoperability, decentralisation and unbundling are the main principles of the ONDC network. The aim is to develop open e-commerce, democratise digital commerce for buyers and sellers, facilitate seamless interoperability between various e-commerce platforms and enable consumers, merchants, and service providers to transact digitally with ease.

For example, in an e-commerce transaction, the seller-side, logistics, payments, and buyer-side activities can be handled by different entities, this way the ONDC infrastructure breaks down complexities into micro activities and makes the network unbundled. It enables e-commerce platforms to access a common set of application programming interfaces (APIs) and data services, which will enable them to offer a range of services to their customers. Also, data availability and control over a transaction lie at both the seller and the buyer side, making it decentralised.

The ONDC network is expected to reduce the complexity and cost of e-commerce operations in India and enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to participate in the digital economy. The project is also expected to promote innovation in the e-commerce industry and enhance the competitiveness of Indian e-commerce companies in the global market.

How does it work?

Let us say a buyer wants to buy a product —he or she will go and search for it in any of the e-commerce apps and/or may go and look at different apps to get the best deal. However, switching from one app to another can be cumbersome and time-consuming. ONDC, a super aggregator network, is set to change this. When a buyer goes and searches for a product on the ONDC buyer app, he will get the results from different e-commerce platforms and listings, and get to compare prices, features, and discounts available in a single view.

However, the major benefit goes to the small or medium size sellers. Currently, a few large e-commerce players dominate the market as they have evolved into large integrated solution providers that have services like warehousing, logistics, and payments under one roof. Small businesses and merchants haven’t been able to benefit from the large e-commerce platforms and to enter the digital market because, though it is easy to sell online, it takes substantial investments to build a suite of integrated solutions.

On many occasions, such smaller players need to sell their products on the platforms of the large players, which is not beneficial for them because of the big percentage of sales that needs to be shared with such platforms. Also, if a seller wants to be on multiple platforms, it needs to maintain separate infrastructure and processes, as different platforms have different policies in place. The idea of ONDC is not only to make small-time players discoverable but also to curb the dominance of e-commerce giants and create a level playing field in the e-commerce space.

Who are payment aggregators?

Payment aggregators are important intermediaries that facilitate online payments. Simply put, a payment aggregator is a third-party service that allows merchants to accept customer payments by integrating them into their apps or websites.

Let us say that you are an e-commerce player looking to offer your customers online payment options. Tying up with different banks and service providers will take a lot of time and will also involve costs. Instead, you can tie up with payment aggregators.

Once the payment aggregator onboards a merchant, they provide the merchant with a sub-merchant account. Without a merchant account, a merchant will not be able to accept payments from customers. The payment aggregator lets consumers on your e-commerce platform pay through various payment channels and takes care of your end-to-end payment processing and settlement.

Why payment aggregators are important for the success of the ONDC small business scheme?

Once the buyer has completed the search for a product and selected the platform and the best deal to purchase it, the part played by the ONDC network gets over and the role of the payment aggregator comes in. Payment aggregators act as intermediaries between buyers, sellers, and various service providers and facilitate the smooth processing of payments within the ONDC network. Apart from the ease of payments for buyers, instant approval, and payment acceptance for sellers, the following are some key roles and responsibilities of payment aggregators:

1. Payment Processing: Payment aggregators enable the processing of online payments by integrating with different payment systems, such as credit cards, debit cards, net banking, digital wallets, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). They provide a unified interface for sellers, buyers, and service providers to initiate and complete transactions securely.

2. Merchant Onboarding: Payment aggregators assist in onboarding and verifying merchants on the ONDC network. They validate the merchant's credentials, perform due diligence checks, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. This helps in maintaining the integrity and security of the network.

3. Settlement and Reconciliation: Payment aggregators handle the settlement process, ensuring that funds are transferred from the customer's account to the merchant's account efficiently. They also facilitate reconciliation between various parties involved, ensuring accurate accounting and reporting of transactions.

4. Risk Management: Payment aggregators employ sophisticated risk management systems to detect and mitigate fraudulent activities. They implement fraud detection algorithms, monitor transaction patterns, and employ measures to secure the network against potential threats. This helps in building trust and confidence among participants in the ONDC network.

5. Data Security and Privacy: Safeguarding sensitive payment data is one of the important roles played by payment aggregators. Compliance with data protection regulations and industry standards is their key responsibility within the ONDC ecosystem.

6. Value-Added Services: In addition to core payment processing, payment aggregators may offer value-added services such as analytics, reporting, customer support, and loyalty programs. These services enhance the overall user experience and provide additional benefits to merchants and consumers within the ONDC network.

Overall, payment aggregators act as facilitators in the ONDC network, enabling seamless and secure digital transactions. They bring together various stakeholders and provide the necessary infrastructure and services to drive the growth of digital commerce in India. Thus are essential for the success of ONDC’s scheme, as they will help small businesses start selling products seamlessly and expand their reach.

—The author, Anup Nayar, is CEO-Domestic, In-Solutions Global Ltd. The views expressed are personal