Online gaming in India: In need of a parliamentary rescue?

Authored by: Sarthak Doshi and Nehaa Chaudhari

In a recent case that otherwise dealt with offline rummy, the Madras High Court opined on the need for a comprehensive regulatory framework for the online gaming sector. The court’s vision that such a framework will enable investments and innovation in the sector is commendable. But, respectfully, its characterisation of virtual games as a menace, underscores the need to evolve our understanding of the digital gaming industry, and the laws we design for it.

Efforts to regulate online games have grown in the past few years. Nagaland, Sikkim, and Telangana restrict online games in some form, while high courts of a few other states feel that they should be banned, or at least, licensed. Although the online gaming sector could certainly benefit from clear laws, the way in which the regulatory discourse is shaping up is concerning.

Much of the conversation around regulating the online gaming industry ignores the distinction between games of skill and gambling. For example, recent observations by the Madras High Court on online games having the potential to strip the youth of their money, are broad-brushed and do not acknowledge the value that games of skill bring.

Unlike gambling, games of skill reward users for enhanced skills. The Supreme Court in multiple judgments like K. Satyanarayana (1967), KR Lakshmanan (1996), and other cases observed that games of skill involve hand-eye coordination, critical thinking, pattern recognition, and reflex actions; elements that are absent from a gambling pursuit. Most games of skill played with money require rigour, dedication, and concentration of the user— elements that are generally pre-requisites to excel in any vocation.

Discouraging participation in games of skill is akin to discouraging someone from pursuing a volatile business or trading in the stock market; just like there may be elements of chance, the skill of a person plays a critical role in success or failure.

Besides the conflation with gambling, India’s online gaming sector is also plagued by an uncertain regulatory framework, putting businesses in a tricky spot. In India, a person’s geographical location decides if she is eligible to play a game. Gaming laws differ from state to state. Most states agree that ‘games of skill’ (those predominantly based on the player’s skill) should not be restricted. But, there is little consensus on identifying them. This creates curious situations where a game that is legal in one state is illegal in another.

In an industry where the number of companies has increased ten-fold in the past decade, new businesses find it infeasible to navigate through changing state laws. Even existing businesses are pushed to curate their products differently for each state which impedes innovation and results in a loss of efficiency.

Such issues underscore the need to re-think the way we regulate online games. Departing from state-specific laws, online games can be governed through a central framework. A private member’s bill floated by Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor in 2018 also tried to achieve something similar. A central framework creates regulatory certainty and saves businesses the worry of constantly changing state laws.

Presently valued at Rs 62 billion and a projected CAGR of 47 percent by 2022, the online gaming industry holds a promising future. In line with India’s vision for a ‘Digital India’, opportunities in this sector are aplenty; and it may be the right time for it to have a uniform set of laws.