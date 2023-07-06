The industry currently pays 18 percent GST on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), which is the revenue earned by them as facilitation fee. However, the Group of Ministers (GoM) set up by the GST council, in its latest report has recommended 28 percent GST on the total value of Contest Entry Amount (CEA) for online gaming activities at par with casinos, lottery and racecourses.

The online gaming sector in India has grown exponentially over the past few years. The country is home to over 900 gaming companies and over 400 million online gamers, according to venture capital fund Lumikai’s 2022 report on State of India Gaming.

As per a study by EY & ASSOCHAM , the online gaming industry contributed over Rs. 2,200 crores in GST in 2022 and online gaming market in India is projected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28-30 percent.