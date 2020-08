The upcoming monetary policy is going to be watched more for whether Reserve Bank allows a one-time loan restructuring and if yes what are the contours and caveats it puts in. With the moratorium on loans, granted by RBI, ending on August 31, and the governor in his latest public appearance at the CII saying he has noted the request for loan restructuring, the expectations have only gone up that some restructuring Permission will come on August 6 along with the policy.

The case for restructuring as opposed to moratorium can be easily appreciated from the lenders’ angle. NBFCs face a crippling asset-liability mismatch if a moratorium is given because most of their fund providers don’t grant them moratorium, while their borrowers take a moratorium for granted. Banks also worry about the misinterpretation of the moratorium by their borrowers as a waiver and the possible moral hazard when the discipline of repayment is broken.

The case for a loan restructuring is also straightforward from the lenders’ and borrowers’ perspective If I have no revenues for four months, I can’t possibly pay a higher interest from the fifth month, when business is just about returning.

If it is all-round beneficial why did the just retired RBI deputy governor NS Vishwanathan tell CNBC-TV18 that if at all the RBI allows loans to be restructured, it must be very tightly targeted only at COVID-19 casualties, and with adequate provisioning. Why have the previous governor Urjit Patel and DG Viral Acharya written books largely around the theme of non-performing loans?

The reason is the very unhappy experience of the banking system with the corporate debt restructuring mechanism that was in vogue from the 2000s and was resorted to on a huge scale after the Lehman crisis, is totally untenable cases in a totally unsustainable manner. Under CDR mechanism banks often allowed projects with very limited equity and high debt to be retained as standard by granting some moratorium on interest, lengthening the repayment tenures and sometimes promising more loans, much of it with the intent of avoiding provisioning.