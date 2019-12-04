#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Once in power, ideologies of all Indian political parties are meaningless

Updated : December 04, 2019 04:40 PM IST

The experts who are suggesting solutions to the government for tackling the current episode of economic slowdown must remember that "laissez-faire" is not an option in India.
Any public policy, whether social, economic or political, must adhere to the principles of socialism and secularism.
Once in power, ideologies of all Indian political parties are meaningless
