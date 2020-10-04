Of swaraj, social norms and cleanliness

Gandhi in his time sought the need for achieving swaraj, and also for better cleanliness and sanitation behaviours. A century and a half later, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan invoking him, aimed to motivate people towards the goal for cleanliness and sanitation. Crucial for a change in behaviour becomes moving from intent to action. Like for any other behaviour, society’s understanding of what is acceptable - also govern our behaviour towards cleanliness and sanitation. Thus, lying at the heart of this campaign would be a need for large-scale behaviour change - shifting norms, and reducing the gap between intent and action for 1.3 billion people.

The anatomy of any such change means understanding underlying behaviour at several levels. These can range from societal to individual. At a societal level, as per philosopher Cristina Bicchieri, the key would be to understand the ‘expectations’ from any behaviour. In simpler terms, this is the manner in which a person herself may be expected to act, relative to what others might be expecting from her behaviour. People learn of these by observing behaviours of those around them in similar situations. If a person wishes to litter in public, she might do so only if she thinks people will ‘approve’ or ‘sanction’ such a behaviour. If she engages in a ‘non-sanctioned’ behaviour, there may even be a ‘cost’ to be paid - either in the form of being verbally reprimanded by a passing stranger for littering or an actual fine! These dynamics would lead to what we could term as ‘social norms’.

Adhering to ‘social norms’ decreases the ‘cost’ of performing the said action but deviating from it might lead to incurring ‘costs’. Bringing it down to the individual level, they would have to have the ‘autonomy’, ‘motivation’ or the ‘ability’ to perform such a behaviour. They may also come with their own beliefs, biases and preferences. The person may know and realize littering is not a ‘sanctionable’ behaviour in society or the ‘social norm’- but if they don’t think of it themselves, can choose to bear the ‘costs’ or can’t perform it because there is no access to a waste bin in close vicinity, they might defy.

The signal that the Prime Minister sends by announcing such a campaign, is that it is a priority, and he is motivated to drive such a change, intending to create a new norm. State institutions also provided support to correct supply-side challenges with the creation of toilets and improving waste disposal mechanisms. Cass Sunstein, co-author of the book ‘Nudge’, in a visit to India last year spoke about how the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' co-opted the symbolic relevance of Gandhi. By using his ‘round glasses’ the context of this movement became more culturally relevant and leveraged by his ideals. Movements often achieve tipping points beyond which ‘social norms’ change. For example, ‘not littering’ may also become the norm. Once this tipping point is reached, people in the shared society would’ve adopted new behaviours and the ‘cost’ of not following, having been increased.

The programme, by motivating government officials, celebrities and volunteers - leveraging the power of media, brought cleanliness and sanitation to the forefront of public discourse. For any such movement promoting cleanliness and sanitation, when the barriers to be broken are done in a highly visible and a public manner, it leads to a reduction in the ‘costs’ for being in contact with waste for the population at large. As per the theory by Cristina Bicchieri, such individuals would be trendsetters or highly motivated individuals who bellwether change.

The issues of sanitation and cleanliness, exist in multiple and diverse contexts throughout the country. They include the existence of inequalities and divisions emitting from social structures of caste and class divide. The very basic act of dealing with waste of any kind- human excreta or plastic waste would entail breaking centuries-old associations. The ‘costs’ associated with breaking norms for individuals from certain sections become ‘higher’ than that for others. Changing such deep-rooted beliefs, preferences and norms would be harder. If the ‘litterer’ in our above example were to be a man from a lower social class, and if the presiding norm is to not litter, the ‘punishment’ for breaking ‘sanction’ may dissipate quickly leading into an untenable situation. Thus this would call for an approach which builds on prosocial methods building empathy and cooperation.

The method of a non-violent way to bring in swaraj aspired to build cooperation with various sections of society - and breaking barriers. However, the path to social change and breaking barriers requires careful thinking and consideration to avoid unintended consequences. Increasing access to sanitation and cleanliness practices have demonstrated merits in improving health and also education outcomes for all. This would imply building and adopting norms and behaviours to increase the usage of toilets, reduction in littering or even ensuring proper disposal of solid waste. For instance, people seldom throw waste in a place which appears ‘clean’ but may throw it in a place already ‘dirty’. This can be witnessed by those who may have used metro rail facilities where despite little to no waste bins, waste doesn't show or pile up. The norms of metro stations won’t allow it - there is no ‘social sanction’ of such behaviour. This move towards a swaraj from a lack of cleanliness and improper sanitation practices could be called as a prerogative of not just the state institutions but also that of its people.

For such large scale behaviour change towards greater cleanliness and sanitation, the ‘tipping point’ to ensuring no littering may still be a little far away, but less further away than before.

- Saksham Singh works with the Centre for Social and Behaviour Change, Ashoka University. The views expressed are personal.