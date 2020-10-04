  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Healthcare

Of swaraj, social norms and cleanliness

Updated : October 04, 2020 01:21 PM IST

Path to social change and breaking barriers requires careful thinking and consideration to avoid unintended consequences.
For large scale behaviour change towards greater cleanliness and sanitation, the ‘tipping point’ to ensuring no littering may still be a little far away, but less further away than before.
Of swaraj, social norms and cleanliness

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Lufthansa’s Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts over two years through attrition

Lufthansa’s Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts over two years through attrition

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Government says subsidies won't help boost exports; need to focus on quality, scale to meet $1 trillion goal

Government says subsidies won't help boost exports; need to focus on quality, scale to meet $1 trillion goal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement