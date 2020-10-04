Healthcare Of swaraj, social norms and cleanliness Updated : October 04, 2020 01:21 PM IST Path to social change and breaking barriers requires careful thinking and consideration to avoid unintended consequences. For large scale behaviour change towards greater cleanliness and sanitation, the ‘tipping point’ to ensuring no littering may still be a little far away, but less further away than before. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.