Odisha successfully concludes mining auctions. Or does it?

Author: Viplav Sharma

The Odisha government is all smiles.

It recently concluded auction of 17 iron ore mines, that were expiring in March 2020.

The auctions saw the mines being taken at high premiums, up to 154 percent over reserve price.

While the state government has been able to fetch higher prices for the natural resources by going the auction route, all is not well with the auction process.

The new auction process has pitted the small miners against the big players were slush with funds.

This has helped the big players make gains at the cost of small players.

Let's see how.

Of the 86 companies participated in the auction process most of the captive and non-captive mines were won by big companies like, JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal and Fomento.

The auctioned mines were classified into two categories: captive and open category.

The captive mines that were auctioned accounted for around 30 per cent of the total auctioned reserves and the balance for 70 per cent.

Mining traditionally has been done by merchant miners as the big players did not want to get into mining activity as the raw material could be procured from the market.

But of late, things have changed and big players have entered into merchant mining.

A small tweak in the rules by the state government has also helped the big players.

While the auction rules allowed only end users to bid for captive mines, it permitted both captive and merchant mines to bid for mines in the open category.

This discriminatory auction rule has allowed major industrial houses in steel and other infrastructure industries to secure profits, small players have been eliminated mostly from the game.

Industry experts say that the state and central government needs to guard against attempts by these big industrial houses to recover the unsustainable high premium from the Government and also make profits by seeking concessions from the government.

Experts interpret that winning a mine at a premium of 154 per cent means that the auction winner pays price of 154 tonne ore for a 100 tonne ore to the government, which is unsustainable.

These moves by the big players are likely to impact the economy also.

It would also be interesting to see how high premium fetched in recent auctions change prices in the near future.

It's only a few years back that the Supreme Court stepped in to stop and punish mining companies involved in the Great Odisha mining loot — a mining scandal of enormous proportions and one involving megabucks.

The Central and state governments too need to step in fast to ensure that everybody gets a fair shot.