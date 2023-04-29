English
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Read Time5 Min(s) Read
By Anil Trigunayat  Apr 29, 2023 1:56:58 PM IST (Updated)

Even as Russia's own Wagner Group Chairman has urged Putin to declare victory and ceasefire after Bakhmut and control of the region in the east strategically designed for control by the Russian planners, and China brought in 12 point peace plan, the observers do not really see an end to the war. Indian PM Narendra Modi has been urging both sides to ceasefire and return to dialogue as he chairs the G20 and has offered India’s assistance in doing so if the warring sides were ready, but there are no signs of ceasefire that one could see yet.

Russia‘s special military operations were not expected to last this long by many strategists and they currently observe that Putin has been preparing for a proxy confrontation with the scheming US, UK and some East European countries fearing their ulterior objective of decimating him and Russia. But he probably did not factor many a hits and misses in his strategy thereby prolonging the conflict beyond any one‘s initial estimates.

Recently, senior British MP --Bob Seely, who is on the Foreign Affairs Committee and is also said to be a Russia expert, has warned the UK that Russia may be preparing to attack British key infrastructure and vital installations, most likely through cyber-attacks , which will be well below the NATO response threshold.
Also Read: An year of Russia–Ukraine war — what's the way out
