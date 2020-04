One thing I have learned in my career is that data can only be interpreted objectively, not subjectively when trying to distinguish patterns. But, every morning, the number of cases continues to rise and the mortality rate continues to increase. This makes me question our methodologies.

Are all governments reporting everything to a global standard with no outside variables? With mortality rates ranging from 11.8 percent (Italy) to 0.96 percent (Germany) — the truth lies somewhere in between.

Do all governments perform a diagnosis for coronavirus post-mortem? – As most countries do not have enough test kits yet for citizens, will they do post-mortem analysis for the ones that have died of similar symptoms? – Italy conducts post mortem tests for COVID-19, and Germany doesn’t. It is therefore possible that some coronavirus-related deaths will remain undiscovered in Germany.

Everything starts with randomised testing, but with a shortage of tests globally, what is the amount of testing required to establish a real baseline?

As tests become more available, do we begin to over-test mild symptoms which lowers the overall mortality rate? In short, what is the protocol to get a test, country by country?

When do patterns begin to show? Should we only look at data after a country reaches the first 100 cases? Post-Community Transmission? Or, the first 100 deaths?

Earlier this month, the US surgeon general said, “The average age of death from the coronavirus is 80.” But, with the spike of new deaths in the US — it’s already been proven that even younger individuals in their 20s to 40s are just as likely to become fatal. And, tragically, many infants have also lost their lives to the disease since their immune systems aren’t built to fight the virus.

The average age of coronavirus cases in Germany is 45 years and the average age of corona cases in Italy is 63 years. So as countries test more older individuals, does their mortality rate rise?

I’ve witnessed governments flaunt their early low numbers as a means to say they are doing far better than the West. But, that’s just the law of small numbers. If you test a small amount, your numbers will always remain small. Or in other words, If your numerator is much smaller than your denominator, your numbers will always look good. Increased per capita testing becomes essential.

With the sudden spike in fatalities, every country has seen their mortality rates increase. The US has exceeded China with over 5,200 deaths today, and has warned that it could expect 240,000 deaths from coronavirus. It’s clear that no country is out of the woods here.

Somewhere in the data lies the truth to know how fatal COVID-19 is. But, it’s way too early to distinguish patterns. No country is in the clear, and no country knows of what a second wave could even look like. If this is anything like the Spanish Flu of 1918, the second wave was deadlier and targeted the younger populace. The only universal truth that has come out: while we don’t have a cure, we do know how to prevent the spread.

Stay at home. Social distancing works.