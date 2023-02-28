Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP

Different pollsters came out with their version of what the final outcome could look like. From all accounts, it appears the Bharatiya Janata Party and its partners retained its position in an increasingly contested space in two states barring Meghalaya

People of three Northeastern states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura have spoken and elected a new government. The verdict will be known only on Thursday when the electronic votes will be counted to ascertain which party or alliance secured the mandate.

In the interim, different pollsters came out with their version of what the final outcome could look like. From all accounts, it appears the Bharatiya Janata Party and its partners retained its position in an increasingly contested space in two states barring Meghalaya.

Meghalaya

The contest here was essentially four-cornered with the National People's Party of Conrad Sangma seeking to secure a clear verdict which will allow the party to remain in power for the second time in a row.

Chief Minister Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Minister Purno A Sangma, has the distinction of leading a party that grew in strength to become a national party with elected representatives in neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

Ironically, CM Conrad Sangma's party won only a third of the 60-member seats in the 2018 election and was the second largest after the Congress that had 21 seats. All these 21 legislators deserted the Congress over the past five years when many crossed over to greener pastures as Sangma joined hands with the United Democratic Party and the BJP to form a coalition government.

For the past nine years, the BJP is seeking to consolidate its presence in the region through its North East Development Alliance (NEDA). As for Meghalaya, where regional parties and independents hold a sway, the BJP decision to go it alone this election was an extension of this plan. If today's exit polls are any indication, the calculation seems to have a limited impact.

Nagaland

This is an interesting state where the opposition is in a weak state that led to a remark by the NEDA Convener and Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswas Sarma that the parties against the BJP had already decided to sit in the opposition. This is because, as Biswas says, no other party is contesting more than 30 seats, the magic number to cross the simple majority in the 60-member assembly.

The Naga People's Front, which once dominated the state (for 15 years) failed to form the government after the last election despite emerging as the single largest party with 26 seats. Its pre-poll alliance with the BJP fell through and the latter shook hands with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party led by CM Nephio Rio. Now the NDPP- BJP combine contested 40 and 20 seats, of which the Exit Polls predict will have the combination romp home easily.

Interestingly, newer parties like the Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) and Republican Party of India (Athawale), both of which also support the BJP too have entered the fray.

One of the issues that continues to dominate political discourse is the settlement of the decades old Naga issue for which talks are going on since the late 1990s. Meanwhile, just a month ago, the Central government managed to convince another front, the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) to withdraw it's boycott call. Since 2010, the ENPO is seeking separate state in order to address backwardness of six districts where several Naga tribes reside.

Tripura

Of all the three states , election results in Tripura should be the most followed. Last time the state voted decisively to end the 15-year long and uninterrupted run of the Left Front government. The people gave the BJP a massive 44-seat mandate in the 60 seat-strong assembly. However, a sense of anti-incumbency is setting in as the BJP changed the Chief Minister. While, the CPM, this time around entered into an electoral pact with the Congress.

This time, entry of the newly-formed Tipra Motha, formed by former Royal Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, promises to queer the pitch for the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura and the CPM-Congress. The exit polls gives an indication of which way the wind blew, provided the pollsters got the swing right. The new party is advocating the creation of Greater Tipraland, which seems to have had an effect, according to what the exit polls state.

Debarama, once with the Congress, left the party four years ago and made an impressive splash in the Tribal Areas Autonomous District Councillor elections sweeping 18 of the 28 seats.

If these results translate into reality on March 2, then the larger message is that the BJP is on the roll in the North East which should give the party a clutch of seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress seems as still in the wilderness while the Left can see some light at the end of the tunnel in Tripura. Now let's wait for the final outcome in three days.

—The author, KV Prasad, is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. Views expressed are personal.

