North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best

The BJP can take pride in having a government either on its own strength or in partnership with regional allies. Yet, in retrospect the party carved out a clear win in Tripura, rode into office on the strength of an ally in Nagaland and lost steam when it went alone in Meghalaya. The other solace for the party is the opposition remains at its divided best conceding both mind and political space in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The verdict handed down by the people of the assembly elections to the three states in the Northeast- Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura –went on predictable lines with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging a clear winner in Tripura, where it retained the right to govern.

The overall results for the BJP was a mixed bag as the party which broke through in the region less than a decade ago managed to keep its a toe-hold in Nagaland through its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party but performed below par in Meghalaya where it went alone after sharing power with the National People’s Party during the last five years.

Outcome of the three assemblies, each with a strength of 60, gave a glimpse of the political landscape in the region that is unique in terms of its culture, heritage and practices. The performance of the BJP should be viewed in the backdrop of the party’s quest to expand its presence across the region through the North East Development Alliance. The results confirm that the plan is running on course with the BJP either growing on its own strength or in partnership with strong regional allies. The BJP packaged it with an emphasis on development and going soft on cultural aspects with sustained visits by central leaders to these states to iron out wrinkles.

In this context, it is only in Tripura that the BJP can take pride. Having successfully dislodged the CPI (M)-led Left Front from power in 2018 through its catchy “Chalo Paltai” (Let’s change) slogan the party made a smart switch a year ago to blunt any opposition brewing against the incumbent government headed by Chief Minister Biplab Deb. In came Manik Saha and the BJP kept its head above the water securing a simple majority of 32 even though it dropped four seats from 36, it won last time. The understanding with regional Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura could not halt the challenge from nascent Tipra Motha, an outfit that promises to be the voice of the indigenous tribal population.

In Nagaland, the terrain was different and the BJP’s plan to go into the polls as a junior partner to the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party proved crucial. Together the combination sought to press home the dividend of peace in a state that continues to grapple with the legacy Naga issue.

The challenge in the days ahead will be to work out an amicable pact furthering the framework agreement with groups demanding greater autonomy in areas inhabited by Naga people. Compounding it, is the newer dimension injected by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation for a share in the frontier portions of the state.

A welcome change

One silver lining in the state is that the people for the first time voted two women as legislators. Even though Naga mothers played a significant role in creating an atmosphere for peace to prevail in the state, the election of Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonou Kruse on NDPP ticket heralds a welcome change in politics there.

After the euphoria of the Lotus bloom, the BJP leadership at the Centre and the State level will have time to introspect on the strategy of going it alone in Meghalaya. In particular, it can analyse the efficacy of the shrill campaign and charges of corruption it carried against the Chief Minister and his National People’s Party coalition government, in which it was a partner. The NPP still emerged as the single largest party and may have sent overtures to smoke the peace pipe in larger interest of the people but having promised a clean regime, what would be the BJP’s strategy.

Wither opposition

While the BJP and the winners naturally stole the limelight, spotlight was also on the state of the opposition in the region and its possible effect elsewhere as the country entered the homestretch for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress remains a party on retreat. While it can be argued that local issues and conditions set the path, the overall perception after the three assembly polls is that the Grand Old Party is simply unable to get the formula right. Even its attempt to share space with the CPI (M) in Tripura had a limited impact. The party won three seats with a vote share of shade under nine per cent while the Left party clawed back to win 11 seats with an impressive vote share of 24 plus per cent.

Fragmented opposition

Trinamool Congress, whose leader Mamata Banerjee hopes to carve out a pan-India alliance to take on the BJP in the next general election can draw solace from its 5 seat win in Meghalaya with nearly 14 per cent vote share and draw on par with the Congress that too won 5 seats with 13 per cent votes. In Nagaland, it was the Nationalist Congress Party from the opposition ranks that took 7 seats with nearly 10 per cent votes.

These results once again bring up the larger question of a fragmented opposition and the inability of diverse parties to sink differences in offering a viable alternative to the BJP on the national plane. It is another matter the Congress saw a silver lining in the bye-elections that were held in various states. The party won a seat each in West Bengal and Maharashtra trouncing the ruling parties respectively. The road ahead for the opposition is long to work on a strategy that finds resonance with the people in 2024 general elections.

—The author, KV Prasad, is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. Views expressed are personal.

