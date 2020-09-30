Finance Non-cooperating rated entities: A warning signal for Indian financial markets Updated : September 30, 2020 04:37 PM IST Banks, regulators, and rating agencies must come together to ensure that the established rating framework is not rejected the established rating framework is not rejected altogether since it is the only tool to deepen and create an efficient capital market. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.