#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Business

No more a hobby of the rich: How online platforms make art accessible to all

Updated : November 29, 2019 07:11 PM IST

Speed, convenience and access to inventory and information made online buying of art attractive.
People who had been buying art for only one or two years also indicated that they plan to spend 38 percent more online.
No more a hobby of the rich: How online platforms make art accessible to all
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV