Economy No ifs and buts: Budget 2021 sets clear growth goals Updated : February 02, 2021 11:22 AM IST The focus on privatisation and infrastructure will improve productivity, providing a push towards increasing the Indian economy's potential growth. Budget 2021 underlines government's business-friendly ideology. In Nirmala Sitharaman, we have our own Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.