Even before a debate is scheduled on the No Confidence Motion the result is crystal clear. The Government of PM Modi faces no threat. Then how does the Opposition gain? The plan appears to force the government on issues of concern and expose the warts in particular parties espousing equi-distance from either side.

The combined opposition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), on Wednesday took recourse to utilise the most potent device in Parliament--the No-Confidence Motion--against the Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move mainly seeks to draw attention to the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur and the opposition aims to pressure the government to address it in Parliament by the Prime Minister. The discussion on the Motion is likely next week.

Since the admission of the Motion moved by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi and supported by others on the opposition benches, there is genuine uncertainty over the efficacy of the grand plan, its possible impact and whether the strategy will be an exercise in futility.

The Modi Government 2.0 led by the Bharatiya Janata Party with 300 plus members is way ahead of the 272 simple majority mark in a House of 543, and with allies, the number swells. In comparison, the opposition bench strength, a shade below 150, cannot get the votes to swing the Motion its way. There is no denouement to be awaited. Fate of the Motion is sealed even before a formal debate is to begin.

Super confidence led to Union Ministers taking pot shots at the attempt by the opposition. A short video clip of 2018, when the government faced a No- Confidence, in which PM Modi prophesied about a similar situation in 2023, circulated on Wednesday, was a mock reminder of how the numbers played back then and are stacked up now.

Notwithstanding the rejection outcome, the collective opposition backed the move primarily to press home the point that its members have been raising since the start of the Monsoon session on July 20. Their insistence that unless PM Modi makes a suo moto statement on the situation in Manipur a debate remains unfulfilled.

Symbolically, the opposition chose Gaurav Gogoi, a representative from Kalibor, Assam in the Northeast to move the Motion. When the House takes it up for discussion, as the mover he will initiate the debate and reply at the end.

Now, while retaining focus on Manipur, members taking part in the discussion can raise any issue without being bothered about it being germane. The Motion is omnibus and those on the opposition benches can demand an answer on any of the issues of concern.

These issues could include a rich crop of subjects ranging from the fields of agriculture, distress in rural areas, law and order situation in various parts of the country, attacks on minorities/ Dalits and other oppressed classes. Handling of the economy, policies pursued by the government including rise in debt, trade deficits and attendant issues.

On the foreign policy, the opposition can be expected to breathe fire into the situation on the border with China, a subject the government preferred not to discuss over the past three years citing national security. This even after the Congress pointed out that in 1962 the Nehru Government did not shy away from a debate on the Sino-Indian conflict.

There are no dearth of issues. It requires the opposition to bring out the best from its quiver. Solid preparation and coordination among various parties which can field speakers should mark the debate. The challenge for the opposition is to make rapier sharp thrusts and expose the stand of parties which profuse equi-distance from the government and the opposition.

One of the handicaps on the opposition side is lack of articulate and experienced speakers who can tailor the speech according to the shrillness of attack and stout defence mounted by the BJP and its allies. The governing party benches will be bolstered by interventions by ministers to burnish its work and credentials.

History of floor tests

During the 71-year journey of Indian Parliament, there were 27 occasions when the government of the day were subjected to the floor test through a No-Confidence Motion. Of these Indira Gandhi faced a maximum of 15 during her 16-year tenure, followed by Lal Bahadur Shastri and P V Narasimha Rao with three each. PM Morarji Desai’s government faced two, won one and preferred resignation before the second concluded.

The first No-Confidence Motion was during August 1963 when J.B. Kriplani and 39 others moved it against Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. After four days of debate, PM Nehru observed that while such a motion aims or should aim at removing the government and taking its place, which was not possible. Yet PM Nehru found the debate interesting and profitable and said he almost felt such examinations should be held periodically. The motion was outvoted 346-61. The last occasion was during 2018 when PM Modi’s government sailed through 325-126 votes.

In the face of an imminent rejection, the best case scenario for the opposition is to press home an unparalleled opportunity to weave in the alternate vision of the nascent political platform with the acronym I.N.D.I.A, what it stands for. It can juxtapose with what the current formation unrolled during the last nine years and draw contours of what’s in store. A live tele/webcast will allow people to witness unvarnished versions of the arguments from all sides in the House.

—The author, KV Prasad, is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. Views expressed are personal.

Read his previous articles here