The London High Court was reminded this week that Nirav Modi has suffered four attacks within Wandsworth prison where he is currently detained. The first came in April last year, followed by three more, the latest among these was in November last year. So from last April, on an average an attack every two months. And who can be confident that the last of these was indeed the last. This surely is shocking — Nirav Modi doesn’t deserve this. The reported attacks come as yet more reminders of failures within the British prison system that no one should find surprising. Attacks on prison inmates are routine.

They can be deadly. Peter Sutcliffe, the convicted Yorkshire Ripper, lost his left eye in an attack by a prisoner many years ago, and then his right eye to supposed treatment by prison authorities. The challenge within prison is not to survive the detention but to survive those you are detained with. Wandsworth prison is particularly frightening, and a BBC report on life within the prison makes frightful viewing.

Nirav Modi is a long way in any case from being a convicted prisoner of the Peter Sutcliffe kind. He has not been found guilty — he has in fact not been tried yet. Hearings are due to begin in his extradition case on May 11. And those are not hearings to determine guilt — they are intended to determine only whether on balance of probabilities there appears to be a prima facie case for him to face trial in India, for a court in India then to determine whether he is guilty or not.

Nirav Modi is going through a lot of punishment within jail without having been found guilty of anything yet.

His application for bail has been refused five times now, three times by a magistrate’s court, and twice by the high court in appeal, the last of these rejections coming this week when Lord Justice Dove turned down his bail application. Modi’s offer of placing himself in 24-hour house arrest with a 24-hour security guard over him was not accepted.

So, until now on five occasions a court has decided to keep him in prison on the grounds that there is a real chance he may abscond, and that he may seek to influence witnesses if outside jail. Who is anyone to say that the reasoning of judges five times over was not based on a reasonable assessment. But surely Nirav Modi has a right to be safe while in prison.

The inessential becomes necessary

It shouldn’t have taken coronavirus to tell us just how much the inessential has become necessary to the economy. In the world of travel, most dramatically. Thankfully we haven’t had an instance of a coronavirus carrier infecting a whole planeload en route. But just the fear of anything like this is leading to near collapse of the airlines business.

Presumably anyone who considers travel absolutely essential, outside of the main affected areas in China and around, and in Italy, is still travelling. A significantly fewer number of planes are flying, with too many empty seats, but they’re still not flying empty. What appears to have been cut straightaway, out of abundant precaution, is non-essential travel. And, as it turns out, what people may consider non-essential travel is what airlines live on. Worldwide 4.3 billion people travelled last year, up from half a billion or so 20 years ago. This is not business that has grown this dramatically on the back of business travel. The growth has been fed by those who want to travel, not those who have to travel.

Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, has gone into administration, Lufthansa is planning to cut half its flights, Cathay Pacific has cut three-quarters — and don’t even think of Chinese airlines. Within India, Air India, Vistara, IndiGo have all cut flights. Everywhere the airline business has hit turbulence amidst a passenger inclination to play safe — which is to say, not fly at all.

And whoever said a cruise is essential for anyone. Consider the revulsion now over those cruise ships; you never know which luxury ship may become a floating prison in quarantine, sending SOS messages out for an airdropping of life-saving medicines and body bags. Ten major infectious outbreaks hit cruise ships last year before coronavirus came along. Surfing online has never looked so good.