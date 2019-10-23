Business
Nilekani statement on Infosys poses more questions than provides answers
Updated : October 23, 2019 08:58 AM IST
The statement appears to be an attempt by Infosys to buy time rather than provide clarity.
The manner in which Infosys has dealt with this issue is far from the standards expected of the company.
