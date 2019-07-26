New term, new name: Fortune smiles on Yediyurappa this time.

On Friday evening, BJP’s old war horse BS Yeddyurappa took oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka but with a new name. The chief minister will now spell his name in English as ‘Yediyurappa’ apparently on the advice of his astrologer who told him that the new spelling will bestow him with luck. Yediyurappa requires this good luck very badly considering the numerous obstacles that he had to overcome to become the chief minister for this term. BJP bosses in New Delhi were not quite keen on anointing him as chief minister considering that he is seen as too independent and maverick of a kind who would not be amenable to suggestions from headquarters. More importantly with only 105 MLAs at his beck and call, Yediyurappa still does not have 112 MLAs that is required for a majority. In his letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, the new chief minister had suggested that he had the support of 105 MLAs. The letter was written on Friday morning after Yediyurappa managed to get an okay to go forward and stake claim from both Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

Interestingly 105 MLAs is the number that Yediyurappa had given as his support strength while pressing his claims to be chief minister to the very same governor in mid-2018 after the assembly elections. Although sworn in then, Yediyurappa had to quit in two days flat as he was not in a position to prove a majority in the 224 member house. With 3 MLAs disqualified in the last week, the strength of the assembly is 221. As things go, 111 MLAs are required by the new chief minister to come to his support in the trust vote that will take place early next week. Seventeen MLAs are still holed up in Mumbai and Lonavala and their support might be required to clear the vote of confidence. However, some experts say that if only 204 MLAs (221 minus 17) are present during the vote of confidence, only 103 MLAs have to vote in favour of the new government. Sources suggest that the new chief minister was asked by Amit Shah whether he would be able to prove his majority. To that the new CM is believed to have expressed confidence. After this Yediyurappa was given a go-ahead and stake claim for power. The new CM was also told that he would have to manage on his own and not look towards the Centre for being in power.

Though Speaker KR Suresh Kumar is busy asserting that he will go by the rule book, BJP members are not fully sure of what he will do. Some of them want to immediately bring a resolution and make way for a new speaker with allegiance to the saffron party. Many aver that the speaker could well disqualify some of the hiding MLAs creating confusion before he steps down. Analysts averred that even after BJP wins a vote of confidence, Yediyurappa could hardly reign without problems. “It is for this reason that senior national leaders were mulling the option of President’s Rule with the house kept in suspended animation,” analysts pointed out. But increased jostling by Yediyurappa made them yield a place for him. An old war horse of the saffron party, the new chief minister counts on the dominant community of Lingayats in Karnataka as his power base. Prosperous and organised with their own temples and religious heads, the Lingayats are powerful and more importantly the first major group to be the supporters of the BJP. As such their voice cannot be disregarded. But Modi and Amit Shah would rather want a more amenable chief minister like Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra. However for the time being the duo has had to reconcile with the reality on the ground.

This is the fourth time Yediyurappa has become the chief minister -- including tenures of a few days only twice. At 76, the new chief minister is also past the new BJP rule that nobody beyond 75 should be allowed to be appointed to the post. But the party has bowed to Yediyurappa’s power base and allowed his appointment. Yediyurappa in 2011 had left BJP after some corruption charges against him surfaced and he formed his own outfit Karnataka Janata Paksha. But his exit hit the BJP very hard and the Congress party gained strength as Siddaramaiah became the chief minister. It is only after he came back to BJP that the saffron party recovered. That accounts for the importance of Yediyurappa.

Kingshuk Nag is an author and a journalist.