#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

New term, new name: Fortune smiles on Yediyurappa this time.

Updated : July 26, 2019 09:53 PM IST

BJP’s old war horse has changed his name on the advice of his astrologer.
Bosses in New Delhi were not quite keen on anointing him as chief minister.
New term, new name: Fortune smiles on Yediyurappa this time.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end in red for third week in a row; YES Bank top gainer, UPL worst performer

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end in red for third week in a row; YES Bank top gainer, UPL worst performer

ABB India Q2 Earnings: Profit likely at Rs 120 crore

ABB India Q2 Earnings: Profit likely at Rs 120 crore

Apple buys Intel's smartphone modem business for $1 billion

Apple buys Intel's smartphone modem business for $1 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV